Full list of GTA 3 PC cheat codes (September 2021)

Using cheat codes in GTA games has a long and memorable history. This only became popular since the release of GTA 3.

GTA 3 was the first 3D game in the GTA franchise and a major improvement over the previous isometric 2D games. It reintroduced players to Liberty City, but this time in a dark and convincing setting.

The cheats in this game were also far more entertaining than in previous games. The main reason for this was that cheats having a visual impact in the 3D world were more impressive to watch. This article contains all the cheat codes available in the PC edition of the game.

GTA 3: List of all available cheats for PC players as of September 2021

Full list of all PC cheats for GTA 3:

GESUNDHEIT – Restores player health. Also repairs any vehicle the player is driving.

– Restores player health. Also repairs any vehicle the player is driving. TURTOISE (for v1.0) / TORTOISE (for v1.1) – Restores player armor.

– Restores player armor. GUNSGUNSGUNS – Obtains all weapons.

– Obtains all weapons. IFIWEREARICHMAN – Grants $250,000 in cash.

– Grants $250,000 in cash. GIVEUSATANK – Spawns a Rhino (Tank).

– Spawns a Rhino (Tank). BANGBANGBANG – Explodes all vehicles (except Police-controlled vehicles and NPC-driven Dodos).

– Explodes all vehicles (except Police-controlled vehicles and NPC-driven Dodos). CHITTYCHITTYBB – Enables low gravity for cars. Player can fly cars like in-game aircraft.

– Enables low gravity for cars. Player can fly cars like in-game aircraft. ANICESETOFWHEELS – Invisible cars (only the wheels are visible).

– Invisible cars (only the wheels are visible). CORNERSLIKEMAD – Maximum grip and maximum boost on all cars (disables stunt jumps).

– Maximum grip and maximum boost on all cars (disables stunt jumps). MOREPOLICEPLEASE – Raises Wanted level (by two stars).

– Raises Wanted level (by two stars). NOPOLICEPLEASE – Clears all Wanted levels.

– Clears all Wanted levels. SKINCANCERFORME – Light clouds.

– Light clouds. ILOVESCOTLAND – Stormy weather.

– Stormy weather. ILIKESCOTLAND – Overcast weather.

– Overcast weather. PEASOUP – Foggy weather.

– Foggy weather. TIMEFLIESWHENYOU – Increase game speed by 2x. Can be activated twice to raise it by 4x.

– Increase game speed by 2x. Can be activated twice to raise it by 4x. BOOOOORING – Decrease game speed by 0.5x. Can be activated twice to lower it down to 0.25x.

– Decrease game speed by 0.5x. Can be activated twice to lower it down to 0.25x. MADWEATHER – Speeds up game clock.

– Speeds up game clock. ITSALLGOINGMAAAD – Pedestrians riot.

– Pedestrians riot. NOBODYLIKESME – All NPCs will attack player.

– All NPCs will attack player. WEAPONSFORALL – All NPCs carry weapons.

– All NPCs carry weapons. ILIKEDRESSINGUP – Player model changes to that of an NPC.

– Player model changes to that of an NPC. NASTYLIMBSCHEAT – Enables gore mode ("Cheat Activated" is not displayed for this code).

Note: The cheat codes ITSALLGOINGMAAAD and NOBODYLIKESME cannot be deactivated once they are used. Players should not use this unless they want the game to be permanently in riot mode.

Players should also note that entering cheat codes may often have unintended consequences. These could range from harmless glitches to corrupted save files. As such, players should always make a backup of their save files before attempting to utilize a cheat.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod