Full list of GTA 4 cheats for vehicles

GTA 4 is one of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto games of all time, so it's only natural for it to be packed to the gills with all kinds of amazing cheat codes.

Cheat Codes, while a tad bit controversial, are a wonderful way for players to ease their path through the full-throttle story, featuring everything from the ability to fall from the sky, spawn vehicles out of thin air and reduce the much-resented Wanted Level

Since driving is a big thing in GTA 4, just as it is in every other Grand Theft Auto game, some of the best GTA 4 cheat codes have something to do with vehicles.

This article highlights all the best GTA 4 vehicle cheat codes available to players.

List of all GTA 4 cheats for vehicles

Using cheats for vehicles saves a lot of time in GTA 4 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Spawning vehicles out of thin air is one of the coolest things you can do in GTA 5.

Many GTA 4 cheat codes allow players to spawn vehicles right where they are. While this may not sound like a big deal, it saves a lot of time in the long run.

Imagine having to travel from one end of the map to the other just to switch cars. Not only would that be incredibly tedious but also a total waste of time. If one can have vehicles pop out of nowhere with just the tap of a few keys, why would they bother with such a hassle?

The list below shows all the vehicle cheat codes available to players in GTA 4.

Spawn Burrito – Spawns the Burrito car

Spawn Double T – Spawns Double T motorbike

Spawn Hakuchou – Spawns the Hakuchou Motorbike

Spawn Hexer – Spawns the Hexer Motorbike

Spawns Innovation – Spawns the Innovation Motorbike

Spawns Slamvan – Spawns the Slamvan

These are some of the most popular cheat codes available to GTA 4 players for vehicles. Whether the player is playing GTA 4 for the first time or taking a trip down memory lane, these cheat codes will save a lot of time and energy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod