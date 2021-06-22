Gang attack locations in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online has a ton of side activities apart from the regular missions and heists. Players can do them if the game is getting monotonous and even earn some good money in the process.

Gang Attacks are one such type of side missions which can be played in any Free Mode session on GTA Online. These are accessible at Player Rank 18, and numerous starting points are scattered across the map. At certain intervals of the day, a huge red circle will encircle a specific spot on the radar.

Players can initiate these Gang Attacks by simply going into the red-circled zone and firing at the gangmembers. The blips on the radar disappear when a Gang Attack is about to occur. These may remind people of the gang war events of previous GTA games, like GTA San Andreas and GTA: The Lost and Damned

This article will list the time and location for all currently available Gang Attacks in GTA Online.

Locations of Gang Attacks in GTA Online

There have been over 50 total Gang Attack locations found throughout San Andreas in GTA Online. Many of these have currently been removed, and there are around 36 existing locations at present.

They usually occur during these time periods in GTA Online:

4:00 to 12:00 (Morning) 12:00 to 20:00 (Afternoon) 12:00 to 22:00 (One event only) 20:00 to 4:00 (Night)

Here is a list of all Gang Attack locations in GTA Online, as well as the times when they are active:

Del Pierro Pier - 20:00 to 4:00 Vespucci Canals - 12:00 to 20:00 Rogers Scrapyard, La Puerta - 12:00 to 20:00 Chamberlain Hills, South Los Santos - 4:00 to 12:00 Los Santos International Airport warehouse - 20:00 to 4:00 Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island - 20:00 to 4:00 The Daisy Lee, Terminal - 12:00 to 20:00 Central Mining Company, Cypress Flats - 12:00 to 20:00 Car scrapyard, El Burro Heights - 20:00 to 4:00 Grand Banks Steel Foundry, Cypress Flats - 4:00 to 12:00 Storage for Lease warehouse, La Mesa - 12:00 to 20:00 Mile High Club construction site, Pillbox Hill - 12:00 to 20:00 La Puerta Apartments construction site, Little Seoul - 4:00 to 12:00 Pillbox Hill subway construction (underground) - 20:00 to 4:00 Alta Construction Site, Alta - 4:00 to 12:00 1001, North Rockford Drive, Richman - 12:00 to 20:00 Mansion construction, Dunstable Lane, Rockford Hills - 12:00 to 20:00 Cherry Pie Farm, Great Chaparral - 4:00 to 12:00 Stoner Cement Works, Senora Road, Grand Senora Desert - 4:00 to 12:00 Palmer-Taylor Power Station - 20:00 to 4:00 Trailer Park, RON Alternates Wind Farm - 12:00 to 20:00 Davis Quartz quarry - 20:00 to 4:00 Thompson Scrapyard, Grand Senora Desert - 4:00 to 12:00 Farm opposite Yellow Jack Inn, Grand Senora Desert - 20:00 to 4:00 The Boat House, Sandy Shores - 12:00 to 20:00 Millars Boat Shop, Galilee, Alamo Sea - 20:00 to 4:00 Cape Catfish, San Chianski Mountain Range - 20:00 to 4:00 Dignity Village, Procopio Beach - 20:00 to 4:00 Fort Zancudo construction site - 4:00 to 12:00 Railyards, Cypress Flats - 4:00 to 12:00 Palomino Highlands, beach south-east of NOOSE Headquarters - 12:00 to 20:00 Rancho Projects, Rancho - 20:00 to 4:00 El Gordo Lighthouse - 12:00 to 20:00 Chumash Beachfront - 4:00 to 12:00 Broker Park, East Vinewood - 12:00 to 22:00 Utopia Gardens construction site, Mirror Park - 20:00 to 4:00

Edited by Gautham Balaji