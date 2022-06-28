God mode in GTA V vs. GTA Online: Differences and consequences explained

GTA 5 and GTA Online are undeniably some of the most successful titles in the series. They continue to remain the touchstones of action-adventure gaming even after almost a decade of their release. Even though both these titles operate on the same engine, there are a few fundamental differences in their core gameplay.

Based in the glitzy city of Los Santos, Grand Theft Auto 5 has one of the best-written stories in all of gaming. The fame that the game has managed to acquire over the years is unprecedented, making it one of the most successful titles in the series. However, Grand Theft Auto Online is equally dynamic with the number of exclusive updates that this iteration received.

Cheats are elements of Grand Theft Auto gameplay that have immensely contributed to the game's continued ardor. One such cheat is the famous God mode available for GTA 5 and GTA Online. As the name suggests, a player becomes invincible and impervious to harm upon entering this mode. Certain key combinations or commands can activate the mode for the players.

There are a few other differences as well as consequences of using the God Mode in these two game iterations. With that being said, let's learn about God modes in these two games.

God mode differences & consequences in GTA 5 & GTA Online

1) God mode (GTA 5)

In Grand Theft Auto 5, players can enable God mode simply using a cheat code. It can only be activated for five minutes, and players can activate it again by re-entering the code when needed.

The following commands can be used to access this code on different platforms:

Xbox 360/ Xbox One/ Xbox Series S|X - Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PS3/PS4/PS5 - Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

PC - PAINKILLER

One should make sure to save their game before activating the code. This is because entering cheat codes disable the in-game achievements and trophies, but only for the current play session.

2) God mode (GTA Online)

In Grand Theft Auto Online, players can use the God mode to make the game difficult for other players. As unfair as the idea is, players frequently exploit these modes to tamper with other players on the same server.

However, it is not always easy to enable God mode in this online iteration of the game. There are different ways to enable the mode in Grand Theft Auto Online. Even though most of these methods have been patched over time, some still exist via glitches. The God mode might be kept in the game if:

Players use a Compact EMP Launcher to freeze an approaching truck.

By being in an area or in a vehicle where they cannot be run over.

There have been multiple complaints lodged against these glitches and codes with Rockstar. However, exploiting this code in the game and harming somebody else’s gameplay has serious consequences. If Rockstar servers detect the usage of this code, they can ban the player’s account from the online servers forever.

To conclude, there is no significant difference between God Mode and either of the Grand Theft Auto titles. However, using it to cause mayhem in somebody else’s gameplay is worse than simply using it to make one invincible.

Players are advised not to use such modes to encourage fair play, especially in the online version of the game, and to avoid getting banned from Rockstar.

