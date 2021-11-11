GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheat codes for PC

Despite not being officially released yet, the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy has been launched ahead of schedule in certain regions thanks to a PlayStation Store glitch. This has resulted in leaked gameplay amidst Rockstar's refusal to reveal any.

One of the most important things that players discovered in the remasters is using cheats from the original trilogy. This has only been confirmed for PlayStation consoles, but players can expect other platforms to have this feature.

Complete list of cheat codes for GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PC

Just like in the original GTA trilogy, players will be unable to get any achievements once they input a cheat. Also, cheats that haven't been disabled can permanently corrupt the active save the file. Hence, GTA players are advised to make a backup save before deciding to use cheats.

Achievement hunters, on the other hand, should steer clear of cheats before getting all the trophies. This is what the GTA trilogy games display when the first cheat is typed - “games in which cheats have been activated cannot unlock trophies.”

Here are all the cheats for the Definitive Edition of GTA 3 on the PC:

GESUNDHEIT – Restore Claude's health and repair any vehicle that he is driving.

– Restore Claude's health and repair any vehicle that he is driving. TURTOISE (for v1.0) / TORTOISE (for v1.1) – Restores armor.

– Restores armor. GUNSGUNSGUNS – Acquire all weapons.

– Acquire all weapons. IFIWEREARICHMAN – Get $250,000.

– Get $250,000. GIVEUSATANK – Spawn a Rhino tank.

– Spawn a Rhino tank. BANGBANGBANG – Explode all vehicles except Police-driven vehicles and NPC-controlled Dodos.

– Explode all vehicles except Police-driven vehicles and NPC-controlled Dodos. CHITTYCHITTYBB – Enable low gravity for cars. Cars can be flown like in-game aircraft.

– Enable low gravity for cars. Cars can be flown like in-game aircraft. ANICESETOFWHEELS – Invisible car chassis (only the wheels are visible).

– Invisible car chassis (only the wheels are visible). CORNERSLIKEMAD – All cars get maximum grip and maximum boost (disables stunt jumps).

– All cars get maximum grip and maximum boost (disables stunt jumps). MOREPOLICEPLEASE – Raise Wanted level by two stars.

– Raise Wanted level by two stars. NOPOLICEPLEASE – Clear all Wanted levels.

– Clear all Wanted levels. SKINCANCERFORME – Light cloudy weather.

– Light cloudy weather. ILOVESCOTLAND – Stormy weather.

– Stormy weather. ILIKESCOTLAND – Overcast weather.

– Overcast weather. PEASOUP – Foggy weather.

– Foggy weather. TIMEFLIESWHENYOU – Increase game speed by 2x. It can be activated twice to raise it by 4x.

– Increase game speed by 2x. It can be activated twice to raise it by 4x. BOOOOORING – Decrease game speed by 0.5x. It can be activated twice to lower it down to 0.25x.

– Decrease game speed by 0.5x. It can be activated twice to lower it down to 0.25x. MADWEATHER – Speed up game clock.

– Speed up game clock. ITSALLGOINGMAAAD – Pedestrians riot.

– Pedestrians riot. NOBODYLIKESME – All NPCs will attack Claude.

– All NPCs will attack Claude. WEAPONSFORALL – All NPCs are armed.

– All NPCs are armed. ILIKEDRESSINGUP – Change skin (player model changes to that of an NPC).

– Change skin (player model changes to that of an NPC). NASTYLIMBSCHEAT – Enable gore mode. "Cheat Activated" is not displayed for this code.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once activated, the cheat codes ITSALLGOINGMAAAD and NOBODYLIKESME cannot be deactivated. GTA players should only use these if they want the game to stay in riot mode all the time.

Edited by Srijan Sen