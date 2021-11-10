GTA Trilogy allegedly unlocked for players in Australia due to Sony glitch

Sony Australia seems to have made a mistake with the countdown timer for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition as some PlayStation owners now have access to all three games from the trilogy.

Kirsty 🍂 @kirstycloud It appears as though Sony Australia messed up with the countdown and some players have access to all three #GTATrilogy games. Shield your eyes if you don't want to see it before Thursday 😳 It appears as though Sony Australia messed up with the countdown and some players have access to all three #GTATrilogy games. Shield your eyes if you don't want to see it before Thursday 😳

This has subsequently led to gameplay footage from all three games being revealed on the internet.

Australians get to play GTA Trilogy earlier than usual as Sony messes up countdown timer

It was reported earlier that Sony's PlayStation Store countdown timers were inaccurate. Hence, Rockstar Games reaffirmed that the GTA Trilogy would be released at the same time across all regions. However, this doesn't seem to be the case right now as some players have gained access to it prematurely.

The botched countdown timer has led to some Australians being able to play the game in what can be called unofficial early access. Most GTA fans would be happy with this since Rockstar hasn't revealed a single gameplay trailer leading up to its release. Cautious players can now assess gameplay footage before making a purchase.

While Australian gamers will be enjoying the title for now, other GTA fans will have to wait another day. GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released tomorrow (November 11) at 3:00 pm UTC. The official timings for the game getting unlocked in Australia were supposed to be 11:00 pm AWST (Perth) and 1:00 am AEST (Melbourne).

☠𝕵𝖚𝖌𝖌𝖆𝖑𝖔𝕽𝖔𝖇☠ @JuggaloRob440 @kirstycloud

IF U WANNA SEE SUM VICE CITY GAME PLAY



youtu.be/pyWXkvH207s @TezFunz2 🚨SPOILER🚨IF U WANNA SEE SUM VICE CITY GAME PLAY @kirstycloud @TezFunz2 🚨SPOILER🚨IF U WANNA SEE SUM VICE CITY GAME PLAY youtu.be/pyWXkvH207s

GTA fans can check out the Vice City Definitive Edition gameplay footage from the above tweet and judge the game for themselves. While the graphics are quite impressive, the core game mechanics seem to have been retained for the most part. The only visible changes are the menu, the new radar with GPS, and the radio/weapon selection wheel.

Rockstar seems to have kept the original esthetic of the games intact. While purists will appreciate that, those who expected GTA 5-like gameplay stand to be disappointed. As of now, the game seems to be running smoothly and no bugs have been found yet.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee