What time will GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC?

Rockstar has recently revealed the release timings of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. However, the PlayStation Store is showing an incorrect countdown timer for the game as of now. Here's a look at the correct release time for the GTA Trilogy across all territories.

The remastered GTA Trilogy will be released on all systems simultaneously on November 11, at 3 PM UTC. The supported platforms are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Release date and time across all platforms

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.

#GTATrilogy



support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101… GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will unlock at 10:00 AM EST in all regions and across all platforms.Rockstar is aware of an issue with PlayStation Store countdown timers displaying an inaccurate official launch time.#GTATrilogy support.rockstargames.com/articles/44101…

Rockstar has answered a query on their official support page, acknowledging an issue with the PlayStation Store. Apparently, the release countdown on the store is inaccurate and has been displaying the wrong timings for release. According to their statement, GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released on November 11 at 10 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time).

The following is a list of timings across different regions:

USA:

PST - 7 AM (Los Angeles)

MST - 8 AM (Mexico City)

CST - 9 AM (Chicago)

EST - 10 AM (New York)

Europe:

WEST - 4 PM (London)

CEST - 5 PM (Paris)

EEST - 6 PM (Moscow)

India:

IST - 8:30 PM (New Delhi)

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a bundle consisting of the remastered versions of the 3D Universe trilogy. This includes the Definitive Edition remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. All console owners will be able to play the games at the same time.

Those who pre-load the trilogy will be able to play the games without delay, as they won't have to waste time downloading the game on the release day. However, PC users don't get access to pre-loading. Instead, they get a $10 discount on any subsequent title that costs $15 or more if the trilogy is pre-ordered.

Daniel @TheNameIsDan206 @TezFunz2 We're two days from release and we still haven't seen any gameplay. Let's hope we see something today. @TezFunz2 We're two days from release and we still haven't seen any gameplay. Let's hope we see something today.

Meanwhile, a large number of players are disappointed that Rockstar hasn't revealed a gameplay trailer this close to release. While the GTA Trilogy seems to have placated players, for now, the cries for GTA 6 haven't died down as the community grows impatient for a new title.

Edited by Danyal Arabi