GTA 3 vs GTA Vice City graphics: Which game has better visuals? 

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City are the first two games introduced in the GTA 3D Universe. These games were a huge leap from the 2D GTA games that Rockstar Games used to make.

GTA 3 was the first 3D game in the series that was launched on the 22nd of October in 2001, while GTA Vice City was the follow-up game launched on the 29th of October in 2002.

Both these games were ahead of their time when it came to graphics and even the storyline. It was the first time Rockstar Games paid so much attention to detail and juiced as much as they could from the hardware of the PS2 in that time.

GTA 3 and Vice City were created using Criterion Games' RenderWare game engine, which Criterion Games developed.

Because both these games are only a year apart and use the same engine, the graphics on both these games are quite similar. Although the games have a similar graphics quality, it does not mean that they are visually the same. Both of these games have distinct features that make them stand out.

Which GTA game is visually better?

GTA 3

The developers at Rockstar Games wanted to make an open-world game where players have the freedom to do whatever they wanted, and the hardware of the PlayStation 2 allowed them to do so. The PlayStation 2 lets players experience a GTA title for the first time in third-person mode compared to their predecessors, which were in a top-down view.

The game's overall aesthetic has a type of a sepia filter on it, which sets the vibe for GTA 3. GTA 3 introduces players to an experience that they have never seen before. The game featured textured objects placed around in a beautiful 3D world.

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is known for its neon art style and beautiful visuals. The colorful buildings look very retro 80's as the game was set in 1986. Everything from the vehicles in the game to the way the characters dress gives a retro vibe that encaptures the look GTA Vice City was going for.

GTA Vice City gives the players one of the best visual experiences because of the unique color pallet and the neon art style. Exploring the beautiful and visually appealing Vice City for the first time is an experienced player who will never forget.

Conclusion

GTA 3 was Rockstar's first attempt at making a 3D game, and they did a striking job at it. The game is as realistic as it can get with the available hardware, and it really set the mark for how the GTA series should be made.

On the other hand, GTA Vice City was what Rockstar created after understanding the engine and applying its creativity. GTA Vice City is a much better visual experience with all the art direction and vibrant color pallets. It really sets the standards for what an attractive game should be.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen