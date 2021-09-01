GTA 4 system requirements for PC: All you need to know

Despite being one of the best GTA games ever made, GTA 4 had a massive flaw. The PC port of the game was made quite poorly, making it run terribly on most computers at the time.

It was such an unoptimized mess that most players couldn't run it on the highest settings. After more than a decade, however, the graphics of GTA 4 has aged quite well. In 2021, users will feel like they're playing a modern game when they pick it up.

However, even the most powerful systems may face occasional stuttering, and the framerate stays lower than it should. Gamers may have to tweak their settings to maximize FPS, but it is playable on most modern PCs.

GTA 4: PC system requirements explained

Since it had such a massive difference in graphics from its predecessors, GTA 4 required the best PCs in 2008. The game was made using the RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) engine. In comparison, the previous games were made using RenderWare, and they could run on most PCs of their time.

This meant that more than half of the gaming PCs in 2008 couldn't run GTA 4. Even today, gamers on weaker systems stick to playing the 3D Universe trilogy.

HD Universe games like GTA 4 and GTA 5 are quite taxing on average or below average systems.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 (Service Pack 1 or above)

Windows 7 (Service Pack 1 or above) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz Memory: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Graphics: 256 MB Nvidia 7900/256 MB ATI X1900

256 MB Nvidia 7900/256 MB ATI X1900 Hard Drive: 16 GB of Hard Disk Space

Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz Memory: 2.5 GB

2.5 GB Graphics: 512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870

512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870 Hard Drive: 18 GB of Hard Disk Space

18 GB of Hard Disk Space Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

The system requirements laid down by the developers are not always the final say. They are often exaggerated or even understated. The poor compatibility of GTA 4 also means that it may be a hit or miss for many systems.

As such, modern PCs should have at least double the recommended system requirements to run the game smoothly. If players are planning to use graphics mods, they should definitely have powerful hardware.

Additionally, those who can run GTA 5 smoothly should face no issues in running GTA 4.

