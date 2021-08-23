GTA San Andreas vs GTA 4 PC system requirements: Which game is easier to run?

GTA 4 and GTA San Andreas are two of the most successful games from the GTA series. In terms of system requirements, though, these titles are poles apart.

GTA San Andreas came out for the PS2 and Xbox in 2004 and was ported to PCs in 2005. It wasn't the most graphically impressive game of that year, but it did have some remarkable features. It was an all-around improvement over its predecessors, with a massive map, tons of content, and RPG-like gameplay elements.

GTA 4 came out for Windows PCs in 2008, a few months after the console release, meaning it took four years to release another GTA game after GTA San Andreas. The technological difference was drastic. With GTA 4, Rockstar Games came to the forefront of AAA game development.

Since both these games are so distinct from each other, they have vastly different system requirements.

GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 system requirements for PCs

GTA San Andreas

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP

Microsoft Windows 2000/XP Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor Memory: 256 MB of RAM

256 MB of RAM Graphics: 64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better) Hard Drive: 3.6 GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

3.6 GB of free hard disk space (minimal install) Other Requirements: Software installations required, including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM

Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor

Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor Memory: 384 MB of RAM (the more, the better)

384 MB of RAM (the more, the better) Graphics: 128 MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)

128 MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended) Hard Drive: 4.7 GB of free hard disk space (full install)

4.7 GB of free hard disk space (full install) Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card (Sound Blaster Audigy 2 Recommended)

GTA 4

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 (Service Pack 1 or above)

Windows 7 (Service Pack 1 or above) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz Memory: 1.5 GB

1.5 GB Graphics: 256 MB Nvidia 7900/256 MB ATI X1900

256 MB Nvidia 7900/256 MB ATI X1900 Hard Drive: 16 GB of Hard Disk Space

Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz Memory: 2.5 GB

2.5 GB Graphics: 512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870

512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870 Hard Drive: 18 GB of Hard Disk Space

18 GB of Hard Disk Space Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

Which game is easier to run?

GTA San Andreas is less taxing on PCs (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is easier to run on PCs, as evidenced by the above requirements. It was released in 2004, and even then, it wasn't the most difficult to run on systems.

In contrast, GTA 4 necessitates a slightly more powerful computer. It should run on most modern PCs, but getting above 60 fps on the highest settings may be difficult on weaker machines.

GTA 4's PC port was not well optimized, which is one of the reasons why it doesn't always run smoothly.

