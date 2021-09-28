GTA 4 system requirements for PC: Download size, price and more

GTA 4 was released on April 28 in 2008, and the game is still one of the more popular games from the Franchise. When Rockstar Games released GTA 4, the game was quite graphically heavy on the PC systems of those days.

GTA 4 was released for the Xbox One, PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 and was published by Rockstar North and Rockstar Toronto.

System requirements for GTA 4 for PC

GTA 4 is an old game and should run on any modern system without a problem. Players who have purchased any system in the last 10 years should be able to play the game without any difficulties.

In order to buy GTA 4 for the PC, players can go to Rockstar Games official website and buy the game from the store. Players can also buy the complete edition of GTA 4 from the steam store.

Download size of GTA 4

According to Rockstar Games official website, the disk space required to download GTA 4 is around 22 GB. It is highly recommended that players have at least 22 GB free on their system before trying to install the game.

Minimum System requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

OS: XP – Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256 MB ATI X1900+

DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512 MB ATI 3870+

DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

GTA 4 storyline

In GTA 4, Niko Bellic, an Eastern European ex-soldier, arrives in Liberty City aboard a cargo ship, the Platypus, to escape his criminal past and to pursue the 'American Dream'.

Nico's brother Roman has been in Liberty City for years, and he calls Niko to America to help him escape the Russian mobsters that have been chasing him. He soon realizes that his enemies are now in America too, and the story shows how he conquered them.

