Top 5 most iconic missions from GTA 4

One of the reasons why the GTA franchise has been more successful than its rivals is because of its missions.

Where many of its competitors have introduced interesting gameplay elements into their sandbox games and GTA clones, the original GTA series reigns supreme thanks to its superior storytelling and interesting missions, which have ranged from being whacky and hilarious to grim and serious.

This list will rank some of the most iconic missions in GTA 4.

5 most iconic GTA 4 missions

#5 - Late Checkout

This mission reminds players of the Jefferson Motel shootout in GTA: San Andreas, as players get to attack the Majestic Hotel to kill Isaac Roth and his diamond dealers.

Niko can enter the hotel using one of two methods, a direct frontal approach and a side approach. Exploding the propane canister on the rooftop grants a special cinematic kill which makes this all the more memorable.

#4 - The Holland Play

GTA 4 is notorious for its moral dilemmas, and this mission is a perfect example. It presents the player with a choice between two characters, deciding who to kill and who to spare.

Playboy X sends Niko out to kill his former mentor Dwayne Forge, but Niko can decide to turn on the cold-hearted friend and kill him instead.

#3 - That Special Someone

The plot in GTA 4 reaches a climax when players begin this mission. Niko's personality and his career as a hired killer is hinged on his past and his attempts to escape it. He was left traumatized when one of his squad mates betrayed his team in the Yugoslav War.

In this mission, Niko gets to meet the traitor, and he must decide whether to kill or spare him.

#2 - Mr. and Mrs. Bellic

Perhaps the most tragic mission in GTA history, there are two outcomes to this one, one in which either of two of the closest people to Niko will die an ugly death. Many players find it hard to accept the tragic fate of Niko, and the catharsis in the final mission does little to comfort them.

Roman and Mallory are getting married when a horrible plot event unfolds, leaving Niko with nothing but a desire for revenge.

#1 - Three Leaf Clover

One of the most iconic missions from the entire GTA series that stands apart from the rest, this mission has players robbing the Bank of Liberty in a classic heist reminiscent of the movie "Heat".

This is the first mission in the series which features a proper heist, unlike the prelude in GTA III, where the protagonist is escaping after having robbed a bank.

After the robbery, Niko must escape the shootout that ensues with the LCPD while defending the McReary brothers.