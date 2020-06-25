GTA 5: How to shoot while driving a car

GTA 5 has many different features accessible to players, and one of them is shooting while driving a car. While most players already know how to access this feature, beginners may not know how to shoot out of a vehicle, and there's a good reason. Shooting and driving simultaneously can be a little tricky in Grand Theft Auto 5. There is a good chance that the vehicle might go out of control while trying to figure out how to use weapons.
To help players get to know the controls, this article aims to guide them on how to shoot while driving a car in GTA 5.
How to shoot while driving in GTA 5: A brief guide
When driving a vehicle in GTA 5, players cannot shoot right ahead unless they are equipped with certain weapons like Micro SMGs and Pistols. These guns can be acquired from the Ammu-Nation stores.
Once you're fully equipped with compatible weapons, here's how you can shoot while driving a car:
PC:
- Hold the Right Mouse Button to aim
- Press the Left Mouse Button to fire the weapon
Xbox One/Series X|S:
- Hold LB to aim
- Press RB to fire
PlayStation 4/5:
- Hold L1 to aim
- Press R1 to shoot
While these are the default controls, you can also change them if required. To change controls, simply go to pause menu settings. There you will see an option to change the controller configuration. Please note that adjusting controls while in a vehicle will also affect controls on foot, and vice versa.
How to shoot while driving a weaponized vehicle in GTA 5 Online: A brief guide
There's one more way to shoot while driving vehicles in GTA 5 Online, and it involves weaponized vehicles. These special rides usually come with pre-equipped weapons like front machine guns on the Ocelot Ardent.
To use such vehicle weapons, here's what you need to do:
- PC - Press/hold the LMB/RMB
- PlayStation - Press/hold L1
- Xbox - Press/hold LB
Here are some of the weaponized vehicles available in GTA 5 Online:
- HVY APC
- BF Dune FAV
- Bravado Half-track
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom
- HVY Nightshark
- Karin Technical Custom
- Vigilante
- Barrage
- Chernobog
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Imponte Deluxo
- RCV
- Ocelot Stromberg
- TM-02 Khanjali
- Annis Savestra
- Lampadati Viseris
- Übermacht Revolter
- Vapid Caracara
- Vapid Speedo Custom
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Declasse Scramjet
- HVY Menacer
- Western Deathbike
- Vapid Dominator
- Enus Paragon R
- JB 700W
- Pegassi Toreador
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Enus Deity
- Enus Jubilee
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Ocelot Virtue
Players should note that some controls might be different on Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game. It is recommended to check the controller configuration from the options menu.