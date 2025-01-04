GTA 5 Liberty City mod: Download link, installation guide, and more

Note: The Liberty City Preservation Project mod is no longer available to download. The mod creators have taken it down as of January 15, 2025. This article will be updated if and when an alternative is found.

The GTA 5 Liberty City mod is possibly the most popular mod for Rockstar Games' 2013 title as of this writing. Installing it adds the Liberty City map from Grand Theft Auto 4 to Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. Apart from the map, the mod also adds NPCs, traffic, weather, some points of interest, and several other details for which it has been receiving a lot of praise from fans.

Installing it is also pretty straightforward, especially if you have already installed other mods for Grand Theft Auto 5. However, for those who need a bit of assistance, this article will provide all the basic information related to the GTA 5 Liberty City mod.

Note that mods should only be used in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. Using mods in GTA Online can result in account suspension or a permanent ban. It is also advised that you back up the original game files before installing mods.

How to download and install the GTA 5 Liberty City mod

The GTA 5 Liberty City mod (The Liberty City Preservation Project) can be downloaded by joining its official Discord Server — World Travel. The link will be provided in the downloads channel.

You can either download a regular textures pack or an HD textures pack of this mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. The choice depends on how good your PC's specs are. Once, downloaded, extract the zipped folder — Liberty City Preservation Project - Singleplayer — to a location of your choice.

To install the contents of this downloaded folder into Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, you must first install and set up Script Hook V and OpenIV. Both of these are essential if you want to install and use GTA 5 mods on your PC.

This GTA 5 modding guide for PC should help you install and set up Script Hook V and OpenIV.

Note - Installing Script Hook V requires copying three files, dinput8.dll, NativeTainer.asi, and ScriptHookV.dll., to your Grand Theft Auto 5 installation folder. However, GTA 5 Liberty City mod's Discord server suggests only copying dinput8.dll and ScripthookV.dll.

Only copy these two Script Hook V files as per the mod's Discord guide (Image via Discord/World Travel)

Once Script Hook V and OpenIV have been installed and set up for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, open the latter and enable Edit Mode.

Now, open the previously downloaded Liberty City Preservation Project - Singleplayer folder (in a separate window), where you will find some files named Liberty City Installer. They will be numbered Part ONE to Part FIVE for the regular textures pack, and Part ONE to Part TWELVE if you are installing the HD textures pack.

Drag and drop Liberty City Installer — Part ONE into OpenIV, and select to install it in the mods folder (created while setting up OpenIV for GTA 5). Do this for the rest of the Liberty City Installer files in the numbered order to install the GTA 5 Liberty City mod.

How to access Liberty City map in GTA 5 story mode

Once the Liberty City Preservation Project mod is installed, disable BattlEye from your respective Grand Theft Auto 5 launcher (Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, or Epic Games), start the game, and go to story mode.

Then, you can either press F11 on your keyboard to teleport to Liberty City or go to a plane icon at Los Santos' airport (LSIA) to go there via a cutscene.

Once again, you must only use this mod for story mode. Playing GTA Online with mods installed can get you suspended or banned.

