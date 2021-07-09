GTA 5 modder lets users play as King Kong in Los Santos

GTA 5 has been out on PC for over 6 years now, but the modding community is as active as it was on day one.

This time, a prolific GTA 5 modder, JulioNIB, has developed a King Kong script mod that allows players to play as the primate of legend, King Kong. Here's a mod showcase of one of the most fun scripts to hit GTA 5 in a while.

King Kong in GTA 5 makes for a total gameplay change

Lightweight and masterfully developed, JulioNIB has managed to limit the entire mod size to below 10 MB, making it super accessible for players with slower internet connections.

The mod is a simple script that is injected into GTA 5, and it uses default assets from the game to render a massive King Kong model that players can apply to themselves, with some powers added in as well.

As King Kong, players can scale buildings with their hands, and pick up cars and objects to throw at NPCs. Here's the full list of abilities available to players:

Strong melee attacks

Pickup and throw things

Use big objects or vehicles as baseball bat

Special attacks (Eat target and Smash target)

Army dispatch

Climb any building

Walk over small buildings

Smash things on the way

Fake improved body collision

Ally, enemy and killer features

Suit customization letting players configure other models to use with the script

Here are the minimum requirements and prerequisites JulioNIB has specified to get the mod working properly

Installation

This mod uses OpenIV Package Installer. See how to install this kind of mod here

First install the "King Kong by JulioNIB.oiv" to install the script. Then install "Suits config.oiv" to install the suit samples. After that you must download and install ped models to use.

In case of a game crash at loading story mode, this FIX must be applied for added peds/props:

Don't forget to install the NIBShDotNet plugin (that includes the NIBMods Menu)

Check the mod Readme.txt file for important info about requirements

Players are able to grab the mod for free but can choose to support the creator through Patreon.

