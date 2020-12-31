GTA Online Stunt Jump locations

When Rockstar Games first rolled GTA Online with Grand Theft Auto IV, the game saw reasonable success, with many players firmly behind the idea that GTA could be translated well into an online experience.

It took Rockstar several years before they could truly perfect that idea and roll out GTA Online with Grand Theft Auto V, and players could sense a home run from early on.

While the game was a decently fun experience, the addition of Heists in the game is what truly elevated the product and made it a favorite amongst the gaming community. Apart from the Heists, missions, VIP/CEO Work, there is a lot of stuff players can do even in Freemode.

GTA Online's Freemode is truly a game unto itself, with several things laid out for the player to do, one of them being Stunt Jumps.

Stunt Jump locations in GTA Online

Image u/signguy21, Reddit

Veteran GTA players are familiar with Stunt Jumps, having spent hours hunting down and hurling their vehicles across anything that remotely looks like a ramp in previous games.

They've made a return in GTA Online, and the player will need to do 25 out of the 50 that are available in order to 100% the game. However, the player will need to do all 50 of them to win the Achievement/Trophy of "Show Off."

The catch is that all the Stunt Jumps must be completed in Story Mode to count towards 100 percent completion and the Trophy/Achievement.

Advertisement

When doing these in Story Mode, it is advised that players use Franklin as his Slow Motion abilities will help players guide their vehicle onto ramps or ledges properly.

Complete list of all 50 locations