GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is now twice as expensive, but is it worth buying?

The introductory discount on GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions has ended, and the game's price has shot through the roof. The introductory offer included a 50% discount on Xbox consoles and a 75% discount on PlayStation consoles.

The new prices, as well as the previously discounted ones, have been detailed below.

GTA 5 next-gen edition price increases as introductory offer ends

The introductory offer

GTA 5 was released at a special introductory price for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S earlier this year, slashing its price by a significant amount. The next-gen edition of the most popular Grand Theft Auto game was available with a 50% discount on Xbox consoles, at $19.99 / £17.49 / AU$29.97.

PlayStation players, on the other hand, had received a whopping 75% discount, bringing the price down to $9.99 / £8.75 / AU$14.99. This was due to the fact that GTA Online was released on the PS5 as a free standalone title. The pricing of the base game was also reduced since it included the multiplayer component.

Xbox customers were not eligible for the free offer, and as a result, they had to pay 25% more than PlayStation owners. The offer ended on June 14, and since then, the discount is no longer available.

The current pricing

Here's how much the next-gen edition of GTA 5 costs on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at the moment:

Grand Theft Auto V - $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$59.95

Grand Theft Auto Online - $22.68 / £17.26 / €20.85 / AU$30.95

The price is nearly as much as a new game, which had already sparked a debate among fans and critics. The next-generation edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is merely an improved port, not a remaster.

While many game publishers make remasters free for returning players, Rockstar did not do so for a game that isn't even a remaster. In fact, there isn't much to say in Rockstar's defense to justify the game's price tag.

While the introductory offer seemed enticing, it is no longer accessible, and as a result, most gamers are unlikely to purchase it.

Is it worth buying at full price?

The next-gen edition adds a slew of new upgrades as well as three different graphics settings on all platforms. The game now supports 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS for consoles. The graphics enhancements are significant, and the game benefits from shorter loading times as well. The new PS5-specific features make use of the DualSense's haptic feedback and adjustable triggers.

GTA 5 has now been ported to the new console generation for the second time, which begs the question: is it really worth it to spend so much money on a game that was published over a decade ago, especially at this price?

Unfortunately, due to the high cost of the next-gen version, it is difficult to recommend it to any gamer. Those who feel they can't afford to miss out on the action, however, have some compelling reasons to purchase it. GTA Online is set to receive a DLC in the near future, and players are eager to see what fresh material the game has to offer.

