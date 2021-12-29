GTA 5 redditor shows an incredibly easy way to get on top of the train

GTA Online is an infinitely vast game with several features and missions for players to engage with. That, however, does not seem to be able to stop players from going beyond the scope of the game to have fun in new ways.

One example of this is Redditor u/Accomplished_Mix_475, who came up with a new way to get on the train while messing around with the game. The redditor used a Sanchez to take a small warmup lap around the circular dome near the docks.

Midway through the lap, he rode up the wall and summersaulted twice before landing on top of the train atop the Central Bridge.

The central aspect of this "trick" seems to be halting one's jump on the rail near the bridge to land perfectly on the train. Users found the trick very useful, giving the post over 1800 upvotes and 50 comments.

Players learn how to board the train directly in GTA Online

This clip is just one of many examples of how GTA 5, and GTA Online in particular, are some of the most versatile games of our time. Players don't need the story mode or need to engage themselves in missions all the time. There is a lot to explore and have fun with outside of that as well.

The top comment on the clip was by u/ultramond, who made a hilarious remark on the struggles GTA Online players have endured over the years to board or stop trains. The comment received 238 upvotes and 7 replies.

One of the replies to this comment referenced GTA San Andreas's "Wrong Side of The Tracks," at the end of which Big Smoke remarks, "All you had to do was follow the da*n train, CJ." The comment received 101 upvotes.

u/DarkFireVR, among several others, referenced Trevor's lack of driving skills, questioning if this was going to be equally easy for all characters.

Many users felt that the use of "easy" in the clip was unwarranted, because, to quote one of the comments, "If this is the easy way I don't want to know the hard way.".

This is one of many instances where the GTA community has enjoyed a good laugh while looking at a potentially useful trick. The GTA Online community is always rife with such clips as players are always looking to stand out in-game.

