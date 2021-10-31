What is the most versatile vehicle in GTA Online?

GTA Online boasts a number of exceptionally fast and cool vehicles, but the likes of the Terrorbyte seldom hit the market.

A versatile vehicle serves multiple purposes and is able to adapt according to the situation. GTA Online features a number of such vehicles, including the legendary Deluxo. However, none are quite as versatile or diverse as the much raved-about and notoriously expensive Terrorbyte.

GTA Online: Terrorbyte is the most adaptable vehicle in the game

“If malware had six wheels, heavy armor and comfy seats, this is what it would look like. It can launch source and resupply missions for every business you own, mine the data of every other reprobate in the city, launch exclusive Client Jobs, and that’s before you get to the upgrades: a Multi-Lock Missile Battery, a drone station, a Mk II weapon workshop, and the only vehicle workshop in the world capable of customizing the Oppressor Mk II.”

As the name of the vehicle suggests, the Terrorbyte is one bulky beast. As a mobile military base, the Terrorbyte boasts a number of incredibly cool features that make it an absolute must-have in the multiplayer game.

As an armored truck, the Terrorbyte is sturdy enough to take its fair share of mishaps with grace. It doesn't go down without a proper fight and is more than capable of holding its own in most situations.

That said, the military truck also performs wonderfully well on the road. It is fast, nimble and has good acceleration. Coupled with that, it can tackle sharp and sudden corners with surprising ease.

The Terrorbyte is also known for the incredibly exclusive jobs it unlocks upon being purchased in GTA Online. When the deal's made and the big bucks paid, the player can contact the notorious Paige and unlock her missions. Not only are they ridiculously simple in nature, but they also pay a lot, making for an amazing deal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The weaponized mobile truck also comes equipped with a storage unit for the Oppressor MK II. The Terrorbyte can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,375,000.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul