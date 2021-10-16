Top 5 fastest Tuners in GTA Online based on top speed (October 2021)

The Los Santos Tuners update has been out for a while, so some GTA Online players might wonder what the fastest Tuners are.

Tuners are a unique vehicle class in that there are two stances and two tire types to consider. This article will cover the original values for the default stance and tire type. The list will still have the same trends as the other options, but the top speed would have different values.

The fastest tuners aren't necessarily the best in every race. GTA Online players should keep that in mind, as some races may value better handling or acceleration. Not to mention, skill is instrumental in determining who will win in a race.

Top five fastest Tuners in GTA Online based on top speed in their default state

5) Futo GTX

The Futo GTX is the fifth-fastest Tuner for players to consider (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Futo GTX has an impressive top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), making it the fifth-fastest tuner in GTA Online. It's also classified as a sports car and costs $1,590,000 (although players can buy it at a trade price of $1,192,500).

It has awful handling in GTA Online, so one should consider that before making the purchase. Coupled with that, its acceleration is also near the bottom.

4) Calico GTF

The Calico GTF is the fourth-fastest Tuner (Image via Rockstar Games)

On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Calico GTF. It has superb handling and acceleration (the fourth highest). Coincidentally, it's also the fourth fastest tuner. Classified as a sports car, its top speed is 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

It would seem like a noticeable upgrade over the Futo GTX, but GTA Online players should consider that it's more expensive than the former option.

The Calico GTF normally costs $1,995,000, but players who unlocked its trade price can purchase it for $1,496,250.

3) Growler

The Grower is the third-fastest Tuner in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

For $1,627,000 ($1,220,050 at trade price), GTA Online players can buy the Growler. It's the third fastest Tuner in GTA Online, with an impressive top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h).

It has a slight edge in top speed compared to the Calico GTF, but that is balanced by a noticeable drop in handling. The Growler also has slightly lower acceleration.

Coupled with that, it is a sports car, a common motif for blazingly fast Tuners in GTA Online.

2) Comet S2

Comet S2 is the second-fastest Tuner (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Comet S2 is comparable to the Calico GTF in terms of overall stats. However, it is faster, as it boasts a respectable top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). It also costs $1,878,000 in GTA Online.

Players who have unlocked the trade price can opt to buy it for $1,408,500 instead. Like the other options before it, the Comet S2 is also a sports car.

1) Jester RR

The Jester RR is the fastest Tuner around (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, it's another sports car that tops the list of the fastest Tuners in GTA Online. The six fastest Tuners are all sports cars (with the RT3000 barely missing out on this list).

The Jester RR has a mighty top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), putting it noticeably ahead of the competition. However, it does lose some handling as a trade-off.

It costs $1,970,000 to buy in GTA Online ($1,477,500 at trade price).

Also Read

GTA Online boasts a tremendous collection of vehicles for players to choose from. The aforementioned tuners are bespoke additions, imbued with blistering speed and style. Players are truly spoilt for choice.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul