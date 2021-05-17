GTA 5 RP server NoPixel honors Misty Mocha and Dovahpug with an in-game funeral

The GTA RP community has come together to host a funeral for late RP'er DovahPug following her IRL passing after a long battle with cancer.

Her passing marks a fifth NoPixel member whose name is engraved on a memorial plaque on Legion Square in Los Santos. Fellow RP'er RevRoach shared a few details regarding her passing and announced that a funeral for DovahPug's character Misty Mocha will be held in-game today, which is underway right now.

NoPixel members pay their respects to DovahPug and her GTA RP character Misty Mocha in-game

DovahPug passed away on May 11, 2021, after a long fight with cancer. In a posthumous message shared with RevRoach, she had the following words for her friends in the GTA RP community:

"Hey! If you are reading this, it means I am dead and the fucking cancer finally got me lol. I am having my IRL friend send this message to my nopixel friends. Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner. If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love... Misty ❤️"

The funeral proceedings moved to the cove, where players congregated to share their stories and thoughts following Misty's passing. DovahPug's interactions with people on the server touched many lives, and many emotional players shared the positive experiences they shared with her on the server.

With GTA RP and video games, in general, acting as a beacon of hope during a pandemic, the impact that DovahPug made on others was significant and went on to show the positive impact video games bring and the human interactions they foster.

