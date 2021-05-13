Misty Mocha was a character that many GTA RP fans fondly remember, especially since Misty "DovahPug" Mocha passed away.

DovahPug was a well-loved Twitch streamer known for her spirit and determination. Misty Mocha was a character that she role-played in GTA RP.

The character of Misty Mocha was an interesting one, especially since it started out of nowhere. The GTA RP character went from being a no-name who woke up with little memory of how she ended up in San Andreas to becoming a notorious Twatter user.

Unfortunately, DovahPug recently passed away due to complications with cancer, marking an end to the Misty Mocha character. DovahPug will be missed dearly by the GTA RP community, so this article will focus on some of her contributions with her most well-known character, Misty Mocha.

Who is Misty Mocha in GTA RP?

A plaque honoring her and other NoPixel members (Image via GINX Esports TV)

At the beginning of her GTA RP journey, Misty Mocha was a no-name character who woke up with no collective memory of who she was and why she was in San Andreas. She was notoriously lazy, which made her a perfect "influencer" on Twatter.

Just as Twatter is the GTA RP equivalent of Twitter in the real world, it was only fitting for Misty to irritate several other players. One of those players was Hannah Hilltop, who is played by the popular Twitch streamer adeptthebest. Of course, she vexed a lot of players early on because of her attitude.

Her relationship with Hannah and other events

Misty confronting Molly (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Although she angered Hannah early on, the two would later reconcile their differences when Misty Mocha took a bullet for her from Tay Taay. Before all of that would happen, though, Misty would be the subject of ridicule from Hannah and her friends, who all sought to damage the latter's reputation.

Of course, none of that was as bad as when Molly Minaj brutalized Misty Mocha for the simple fact that she was getting a lot of attention. As a result, Misty developed PTSD, which eventually worsened her Dissociative Identity Disorder, thus making her more violent.

The last thing Misty Mocha did in GTA RP (on Twitch's video section) was talk to Bozo about a failed bank heist and their mutual displeasure of cops.

Misty Mocha's personality

Misty, looking a bit different than usual (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

At the beginning of Misty Mocha's GTA RP career, she was lazy and rather mysterious. She would eventually become more confident, although she would develop Dissociative Identity Disorder shortly after Molly's infamous attack on her.

This would take a turn for the worse as she started to derive pleasure from killing cops. Aside from that, Misty Mocha was best known for her monotone voice.

DovahPug (Misty Mocha)'s last words

@ The NoPixel community. We lost a Roleplayer, Alex aka Misty Mocha :(



Read: https://t.co/Cw7UyDII2d — RevRoach (@RevRoach) May 11, 2021

Although it would seem as though Misty Mocha was an unpleasant character at times, the streamer behind the GTA RP character, DovahPug, was well-liked within the NoPixel community. Her last official words were from a letter and can be seen below:

“Hey! If you are reading this, it means I am dead and the fucking cancer finally got me lol. I am having my IRL friend send this message to my nopixel friends. Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner. If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love... Misty ❤️“