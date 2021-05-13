Molly Minaj is quite an interesting character to talk about for fans of more risque GTA RP characters.

Most GTA RP channels tend to have a niche in which they excel. Just as there are numerous GTA RP servers to choose from, there are also several GTA RP characters to match the style of those servers. In the case of Molly Minaj, she's a character more geared towards 18+ audiences given her more lascivious nature.

Of course, Molly Minaj isn't just a sex symbol for some GTA RP fans. There is an interesting story behind this manipulative firecracker, which is often a good enough reason to talk about a character like her. GTA RP, at its core, is all about interesting characters and stories, both of which can apply to Molly Minaj, the OC of Twitch streamer, Jayce.

GTA RP Character Spotlight: Molly Minaj

The current profile picture for Jayce (Image via @leiandroid (Twitter))

Twitch streamer Jayce has created over a dozen GTA RP characters, but his most memorable one is Molly Minaj. So much so, that Molly Minaj is even the profile picture of his channel. While Jayce might not be the largest Twitch channel around, his loyal fanbase has done an excellent job documenting the growth and history of Molly Minaj's character.

Who is Molly Minaj?

Molly Minaj fanart (Image via @leiandroid (Twitter))

In essence, Molly Minaj is a sensual musician best known for her manipulative and kind behavior towards others. Sometimes described as the "Baddest B**** in Los Santos", Molly is an interesting character who seems quite intertwined with the social aspects of GTA RP.

The most obvious aspect regarding Molly is her sexuality, as she's been known to be in dozens of relationships and was diagnosed as a nymphomaniac with sexual sadism disorder. It's as bizarre as it sounds given the context of GTA RP, but it does play into Molly Minaj's other characteristics.

As an adrenaline seeker, Molly often seeks dangerous predicaments regardless of the consequences for doing so. Hence, there's seldom a dull moment when she's on-screen, as she is bound to do something reckless for the sake of doing it. She especially loves to assault other people with weapons (primarily melee ones), which plays into the sadistic nature of her as previously described.

Molly Minaj facts

Some of Molly's songs (Image via Jayce on Twitch (Soundcloud))

As it is with most GTA RP characters, Molly Minaj has an interesting story that extends past just her actions on-stream. In GTA RP lore, Molly Minaj is described as a successful musician and producer (much like her namesake), working for the record label Wu Chang Records.

Wu Chang Records is the largest music label in NoPixel, with strong ties to the original Chang Gang. Molly Minaj, in particular, has several songs on Soundcloud which do add some immersion for GTA RP fans. Unsurprisingly, these songs have helped make Molly Minaj a more well-known figure within the GTA RP community, as the views are quite good for what's essentially just a GTA RP character.

Storyline arcs

Glory to the Cock! (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

One thing GTA RP fans often love about GTA RP servers is the wacky storylines and overarching plots that tie everything together. Whether it's premeditated or spontaneously done, GTA RP stories are part of the reason why its fans are so loyal to the concept.

In Molly Minaj's case, she's been through several story arcs. She was involved with the "legal" gang known as the Cleanbois, where she eventually helped establish a popular local establishment known as Rooster's Rest. This would prove problematic, given Molly was heavily tied to Rooster's Rest's rival, Burger Shot.

The crew looking at some bikes (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

After a series of conflicts, Molly eventually leaves the gang and the establishments to focus on herself. From there, she will enter a series of relationships, both business and personal. On the business side of things, Molly would become a manager at BD & BD's Bikes.

Selling bicycles was surprisingly profitable, but it wouldn't be as immediately profitable as doing a heist would be. Unsurprisingly, Molly's adrenaline-seeking nature made her do just that, yet she somehow managed to not screw it up. Successful heists in GTA RP seem surprisingly rare, so seeing one go without an issue was surprising.

Relationships

Sven kissing her goodbye (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

Given Molly's nature within the GTA RP community, it would take a bit too long to go over every single one of her relationships in a small subsection here. Still, some of the most prominent ones are worth discussing, particularly her relationship with Sven Snusberg.

While her relationship with Sven is romantic in nature, it's honestly one of her more "normal" relationships in the sense that there was some genuine love between them. Although there were amicable moments between the two, Molly started to focus more on herself after a series of conflicts happened to her during the time of their relationship.