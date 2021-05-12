Guy Jones is a GTA RP character owned by Knotty, a fairly popular Twitch streamer known for their insane antics for the most random of reasons.

Whether it's getting into war against Vagos or trying to exorcize a demon for no good reason, Guy Jones is a GTA RP character that often finds himself doing something utterly bizarre. It's these very tendencies that have endeared him to the GTA RP community, with some fans wanting to know more about the Guy Jones persona seen on Twitch.

GTA RP characters are often ridiculous in nature, and Guy Jones is no exception, he isn't a serious character for hardcore roleplay aficionados. Guy Jones' character isn't too light either, by GTA RP standards, that he feels like he's poorly written. Guy Jones is average on the scale of light roleplaying to hardcore roleplaying. Nevertheless, he is a fascinating character to watch for GTA RP fans.

GTA RP Character Spotlight: Guy Jones

Guy Jones killing cops, no biggie (Image via Knotty (Twitch))

Guy Jones is the original character of a rising streamer on Twitch known as Knotty. Whilst he's best known for his ridiculous cosplay of Steve from "Blue's Clues", Guy Jones does have some other notable traits that endear him to the GTA RP community.

Who is Knotty?

Knotty's logo (Image via Knotty (Twitch))

As of right now, Knotty sits as the 177th position of the most watched GTA 5 streamers on Twitch. Although that might seem unimpressive at first, Knotty has been going up in several Twitch metrics, making it likely that he will surpass a good number of those above him soon.

In the last month (April to May), Knotty gained 5,969 new followers, with a total hours viewed count of 22,484. He even had a peak viewer count of 8,491, largely because of his character, Guy Jones. As he plays on NoPixel, it is important to understand who Guy Jones is and why he's part of the reason for Knotty's recent growth.

Who is Guy Jones?

A prayer gone wrong, just the usual things Guy Jones gets into (Image via Knotty (Twitch))

Guy Jones is a strange character and his exaggerated voice isn't the strangest thing about him. As a criminal who loves to frequent casinos, Guy Jones frequently gets into trouble for what seems like the most minor of infractions.

"I allegedly murdered some cops, yesterday."

Guy Jones is by no means an intelligent criminal, but his casual demeanor often allows him to befriend other criminals. Of course, this casual demeanor is part of the reason Guy Jones frequently gets into ridiculous antics.

Part of Guy Jones' charm is that he acts mentally unstable at times, often with his fans alluding to it in-chat. Unsurprisingly, all of these traits mean that Guy Jones respawns frequently, often because of the dumbest of reasons like "exorcizing a demon" as shown in the photo above.

Other traits of Guy Jones in GTA RP

Jones celebrating after beating down a random foe (Image via Knotty (Twitch))

If there's one thing GTA RP fans can count on with Guy Jones, it's that there is never a dull moment with him. He's always talking about something or doing something interesting, for better or for worse this character makes the game interesting for those around him.

One thing Guy Jones occasionally does is jokingly wishing to fellate other men after doing something successful. He is gay, having been married to Larry Knox once before the two broke off due to their differences.

As far as gang affiliations go, he claimed to have been a part of the Chang Gang in the past, despite never being involved with the gang formally. Guy Jones was a part of is the Train Gang, which he led successfully before dissolving the group around the time NoPixel 3.0 was launched.