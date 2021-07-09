GTA 5's three possible endings: Everything players need to know

Most GTA games have linear storylines where the players don't get to make a lot of choices.

With the HD Universe, Rockstar implemented a major change to this formula. For the first time in the series, players in GTA 4 were given choices during some of the missions. This included choices between killing or sparing someone or deciding how to infiltrate a building.

With GTA 5, this feature was further enhanced, with players having the freedom to personalize their heist teams before each heist mission. They could also choose the type of approach in these missions. However, the most dramatic change was the ending choices.

This article will explain all of the three endings that are available in GTA 5.

All three endings in GTA 5 explained

In GTA 4, the game always ends on a tragic note, even though the player gets to decide between two such endings. Since GTA 5 introduced three playable protagonists, it was only justified for the game to have three different endings.

Two of these endings, however, leave the player on a sour note and removes one of the main characters from the game. Thus it makes little sense for the player to choose one of these endings for anything but curiosity.

The only "good" ending to the game, Option C, is a sharp contrast to the other two. While Options A and B intentionally make the player feel bad for choosing them, Option C is a cheesy and cliched ending where the heroes overcome impossible odds and survive.

Ending A - Something Sensible

In this ending, Franklin, with Michael's assistance, pursues and murders Trevor for Steve Haines before the two split ways and return to their respective lives.

The mission ends at the oil fields, where Trevor crashes into a tanker and is covered with gasoline. With nowhere to flee, he asks to be put down, to which Franklin responds by shooting the gas, igniting Trevor. If Franklin hesitates, Michael will do the shooting instead.

Ending B - The Time's Come

If this ending is chosen, Franklin hunts and executes Michael on behalf of Devin Weston before returning to his old life.

This is probably the worst ending in the game, as Franklin betrays his mentor, and Trevor also cuts off all ties with him for this betrayal. Franklin can only hang out with Lamar after this ending, although only during nighttime.

Ending C - The Third Way (Deathwish)

Inarguably the only good ending in GTA 5, The Third Way is also considered to be the canon ending to the game.

Franklin refusing to betray Michael or Trevor collaborates with them alongside Lamar to repel a swarm of Merryweather mercenaries and FIB agents seeking to eliminate them.

The trio then split up to execute their remaining adversaries, killing Wei Cheng, Stretch, Steve Haines, and Devin Weston in the process. They part ways and return to their respective lives but remain close friends.

With this ending, players get to keep all the characters, and the protagonists can hang out with all of their friends.

