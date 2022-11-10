GTA 5 sales finally seem to be slowing down

In its latest quarterly financial earnings call, Take-Two Interactive revealed that GTA 5 sold only around one million units this quarter (July to September).

This figure suggests that sales for the game are finally starting to slow down nine years after its release. The title has sold more than 170 million units to date, and the entire franchise now has 385 million copies sold.

Meanwhile, microtransactions continue to drive revenue for GTA Online. As a result, Rockstar Games will continue to support the game with "additional major content updates, alongside popular annual seasonal-themed offerings, and more."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick talks about GTA 6 leaks

Liam @billsyliamgta



#GTAV Grand Theft Auto V has sold 170 million and only sold 1 million units during the last quarter. (1/2) Grand Theft Auto V has sold 170 million and only sold 1 million units during the last quarter. (1/2)#GTAV https://t.co/7glbxHC3J4

During the quarterly financial earnings call, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the massive GTA 6 leak in September this year. He said:

“It was terrible unfortunate, disappointing. No evidence material assets were taken.”

However, Zelnick assured fans that the leak would not affect the development of the upcoming game.

Information regarding Red Dead Redemption 2 was also released during the call. It was revealed that the game sold an additional million copies in the last three months, matching the previous quarter.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold more than 46 million copies worldwide, while the entire Red Dead Series has sold over 70 million copies in total.

Many fans were also looking forward to an update on the release of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - Definitive Edition on mobile devices. However, no information on this topic was disclosed.

How fans reacted to the quarterly financial earnings call

There was no mention of Red Dead Online during the quarterly financial earnings call. Many fans believe Rockstar Games is ignoring the game in favor of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Twitter users pointed out that Red Dead Redemption 2 is doing quite well, which means that RDO is still relevant. They then urged Rockstar Games to start churning out new events and updates for RDO.

One Twitter user commented that Rockstar Games might be holding back on many new projects so that they can focus most of their resources on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Const96b @konstantinos96b



The next GTA Online DLC might be huge but the last couple of DLCs have shown that the game has gotten old and is coming to an end @videotech_ I feel like they don't have much to offer until GTA 6 other than fixing the Definitive Edition and releasing a patch along with the mobile versions.The next GTA Online DLC might be huge but the last couple of DLCs have shown that the game has gotten old and is coming to an end @videotech_ I feel like they don't have much to offer until GTA 6 other than fixing the Definitive Edition and releasing a patch along with the mobile versions. The next GTA Online DLC might be huge but the last couple of DLCs have shown that the game has gotten old and is coming to an end

notyourhouse @loveatfirst12 @konstantinos96b @videotech_ if michael is in dlc it will be good @konstantinos96b @videotech_ if michael is in dlc it will be good

As another user pointed out, there is a theory floating around the community that Rockstar Games will introduce Michael to GTA Online in the next DLC. This theory is getting a lot of attention, as he is the only character that has not been added to the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes