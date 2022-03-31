5 best ways to earn money in GTA 5 Story Mode (March 2022)

GTA gamers finally got the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this month. This has brought many new players into the game. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a huge game, and beginners may feel overwhelmed at first.

The story mode also requires players to earn quite a bit of money, which can be used for weapons, vehicles, ammunition, etc. This article talks about the best ways to earn money in the story mode.

Best ways to earn money in GTA 5 story mode

5) Robbing stores

Being an open-world game, GTA takes it to the next level where players can actually interact with everything. Los Santos and Blaine County have quite a few stores scattered all over the map. These may be general stores, pumps, clothing stores, or Ammu-Nations.

Hold-ups are quite easy to do as players just need to point a gun at the cashier and shoot around them to raise intimidation. Once the cashier is scared, they will quickly empty the register and drop a bag full of cash for the player to pick up. Some stores have a second register, which can be emptied just by shooting it. Beginners should be prepared as a few cashiers may be armed as well.

4) Street races

Out of the three protagonists, Franklin possesses the best driving skills, thanks to his ability to slow down time. GTA 5 has many races strewn across the map that gamers can easily beat to earn quick cash.

Franklin's ability helps gamers take sharp turns at high speed and also helps in avoiding traffic. Using that ability sparingly is the best way to go about it. Turning off the ability immediately after a turn helps conserve it for the rest of the race.

3) Weed farm raid

A cannabis farm run by drug peddlers near Mount Chiliad can be raided while playing as Trevor. GTA 5 offline runs on a respawning mechanic, so after raiding the farm for the first time, gamers can come back again after 48 minutes (one in-game day) to raid it again.

The payout is random, but the minimum amount is $60K. This is quite a lot for new players. All that needs to be done is kill a few guards and take the money from the shed.

2) Heists

Both Online and Story mode in GTA 5 feature heists. The heists in story mode serve as a tutorial of sorts. There are five heists in total, and completing them is quintessential to earning the big bucks. Redoing them is also a great option.

Doing them again may seem futile, but changing the approach and strategy can keep things interesting.

1) Lester assassination missions

Lester Crest is probably the biggest opportunist in GTA. The man knows what to do and when to make the most money. Well, sometimes, he prefers to take matters into his own hands.

The Lester Assassinations is a set of five missions that GTA story mode players can take on at any point in the game. They can also be done after completing the main story (highly recommended). These need to be completed to gain that sweet 100% complete medal.

Lester plans to alter the stock market to his favor with a few pops here and there. He tasks Franklin with these assassinations. The top tip here is to invest in the stocks beforehand (with all three characters). After the mission is over, the value of particular stocks will rise dramatically, and selling them at the right time can help beginners make money quite quickly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

