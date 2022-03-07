5 graphical changes to Story Mode with GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

GTA Expanded and Enhanced hopefuls finally got more information about the game on March 4. The Newswire post revealed a lot, and gamers now have a clearer picture of how the game will be.

The enhancements made to the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S include a wide array of features. The Story mode will have a whole new look and feel, and GTA 5 will feel like a brand new game again.

Five graphical tweaks to Story Mode in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

5) Unlock 4K Resolution

This feature will make playing the game on TV very enjoyable (Image via Pinterest)

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S features a significant overhaul as far as the native resolution is concerned. This version will allow console gamers to view Los Santos in 4K resolution. It is a massive upgrade considering the fact that PS4 and Xbox One players could only go up to 1080p.

This huge jump will allow console users to truly unlock the potential of their television screens. Grand Theft Auto 5 is all about realism, and the 4K resolution will take it to a whole new level.

4) Unlock 60 frames per second

The FPS for consoles is capped at a puny 30 FPS in the current version. This makes the game very stuttery and creates a jarring effect while panning.

Additionally, the character and vehicle movements are not very fluid. Gunfights are a nightmare with such a low FPS count, creating a tiny input lag that comes into play more often than not.

Expanded and Enhanced promises to deliver 60 FPS with upscaled 4K resolution and Ray Tracing. This will not only make the gameplay feel smoother but will also ensure top-quality video output.

3) Unlock Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing is a fan-favorite feature now in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

For the uninitiated, Ray Tracing (RT) is a technology that simulates the real-life behavior of lights and shadows. It is used to make games look and feel more realistic.

GTA 5 on PC also lacks this feature. For now, RT is a feature unique to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The sunlight will now scatter more realistically through trees, and shadows will also be cast accordingly. Specific missions that involve driving through Los Santos or Blaine County will become much more enjoyable.

2) Draw Distance Increased

Draw or Render distance in a game implies the distance an in-game item/character is rendered from the player. Earlier, consoles suffered a lot due to meager draw distance.

The first upgrade from PS3 and Xbox 360 to the PS4 and Xbox One did improve this a bit, but it was still nowhere close to what the PC version offered.

Expanded and Enhanced is designed to take advantage of the latest tech in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The increased draw distance will make things a lot better. Buildings, trees, vehicles, etc., will not spawn on the gamer's path out of nowhere.

1) Switchable graphics modes

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder New details on GTA 5 port (Rockstar told me it is NOT called Expanded & Enhanced, just GTA 5)



Fidelity mode (30 FPS, native 4K, upscale 4K on Series S). Ray tracing. Performance (60FPS, upscaled 4K, 1080p on XSS). Performance RT only on PS5/XSX (upscaled 4K, RT, *targets* 60FPS) New details on GTA 5 port (Rockstar told me it is NOT called Expanded & Enhanced, just GTA 5)Fidelity mode (30 FPS, native 4K, upscale 4K on Series S). Ray tracing. Performance (60FPS, upscaled 4K, 1080p on XSS). Performance RT only on PS5/XSX (upscaled 4K, RT, *targets* 60FPS) https://t.co/pGz2mfLTdg

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced features many graphical improvements that include all the above points. There are also switchable graphics modes in the upcoming title. There are three to be exact, they are:

Fidelity Mode: Targets the highest visual quality and 30 FPS. PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature a native 4K resolution accompanied by Ray Tracing. Xbox Series S will use an upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode: Targets 60 FPS and responsive gameplay. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will use an upscaled 4K resolution at 60 FPS, and the Xbox Series S will use a 1080p resolution at 60FPS. Performance RT Mode: This is a mode specifically made for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will feature an upscaled 4K resolution with Ray Tracing trying to achieve 60 FPS.

These modes will let gamers decide and choose according to their preferences.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

