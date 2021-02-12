It is quite fitting that modders bring Hollywood's elite to Los Santos for a quick visit to Vinewood in GTA 5.

GTA 5 has proved just how perfect it is for streaming and other creative content as it allows the modding community to tinker with the game.

Over the years, GTA 5 has been able to not only stay relevant but also thrive on the back of its brilliant design and the way in which it lends itself to content creation and steaming. In the age of Twitch and countless other streaming platforms, it is kind of imperative for a game to be viable for spectating.

For games of that nature, streaming has become a great way to stay in the public eye for longer, and perhaps no other game has been able to do that more than GTA 5.

GTA 5 streamer brings Tom Cruise and other big Hollywood stars to Los Santos using mods

Los Santos is the entertainment hub of the GTA 5 world and is largely inspired by real-life Los Angeles, with Vinewood playing proxy to Hollywood. So, spotting the occasional star down Vinewood Boulevard should surprise no one.

Popular GTA 5 streamer and content creator NoughtFourPointLive has been steadily putting out hilarious videos of him interacting with celebrities. His previous videos include clips of him meeting the world's most popular footballers and the like.

In the video, the streamer pays a visit to Ethan Hunt, aka Tom Cruise, as well as former rapper-turned-Hollywood megastar Will Smith. In his signature high-energy and frantic editing, NoughtFourPointLive hilariously interacts with celebrities and even forces Leonardo DiCaprio to take a meeting with Simeone.

The streamer has made a great niche for himself, being able to craft stories out of his exploits in GTA 5 and using mods with great creativity.