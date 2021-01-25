GTA 5 streamer meets The Rock and other celebrities in the game using mods

GTA 5 makes a great case for itself as one of the most resilient games of all time, having stood the test of time for nearly seven years at this point. Through its well-detailed and fascinating open-world, the game has been able to keep audiences hooked for ages.

However, it is the modding community around GTA 5 that has truly provided the game with a second wind and a third. Through mods, GTA 5 continues to surprise and bewilder fans of the game with all sorts of wacky and cool elements to the game.

The streaming and content creator communities have also embraced GTA 5 as one of the most fun games to create content around.

One of the most popular streamers, NoughtFourPointLive, has been able to carve a niche for himself and garnered a huge audience on the back of his hilarious streams and clips.

Streamer meets The Rock and other celebrities in GTA 5 using mods

In quite a number of his streams, NoughtFourPointLive interacts with "celebrities" in GTA 5. From footballing giants such as Neymar and Messi or electro-pop sensation Billie Eilish, just about anyone can make an appearance during his streams.

While their appearance itself wouldn't be much, NoughtFourPointLive's commentary and hilarious reactions to them is what makes the stream good. Whether it be driving away in Neymar's custom Lamborghini or sneaking into Ronaldo's personal abode, his streams tend to get very interesting indeed.

In one of his latest streams, NoughtFourPointLive was one-on-one with The Great One, The Rock. Surprisingly, a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cameo in a GTA game would actually be quite fun to see.

But for the time being, NoughtFourPointLive's stream serves as a great way to see the highest-paid star in Hollywood in GTA 5's Los Santos, shotgun in hand.