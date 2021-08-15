GTA 5 Streamer Sykkuno: GTA RP characters, viewership and earnings

Thomas, also known as Sykkuno, is an American GTA RP streamer with a huge following of 3.7 million on Twitch. Thomas was born and raised in California, a state in the United States of America.

The 30-year-old began regularly streaming on Twitch only in April 2019 even though his Twitch account was activated in 2011.

In this short period of time, his popularity has grown exponentially with his channel having 3.7 million followers in 2021.

He rose to fame from his Among Us streams in which he played with many big names on the internet like Pokimane, Valkereye, CorpseHusband and Pewdiepie.

He was also one of the first streamers to start streaming GTA RP on his channel and is now one of the biggest GTA RP streamers on Twitch.

GTA RP character

Yuno Syk (image via NoPixelFandom.com)

Sykkuno role-plays as "Yuno Syk," a genius hacker who uses his talents for robbing banks. He arrived in the city with few goals in mind, and now he has grown to be one of the most popular individuals in the city among criminals, civilians and law enforcers alike.

This has a lot to do with his sweet and respectful attitude towards everybody. Even the most hardened criminals in Los Santos are flattered by him. Yuno doesn't really have a set outfit except his black motorcycle helmet that he always wears because he is insecure about his eyebrows.

Viewership

Sykkuno is doing pretty well on Twitch with the majority of his viewership coming from there. In the month of August, Sykkuno had 67,000 viewers per stream on average and his channel has accumulated 4,944,613 hours of total watch time.

On YouTube, he has 2.64 million subscribers and his videos get around 200,000 views with his popular uploads crossing one million views.

Earnings

According to SocialBlade, Sykkuno makes between $1,100 to $17,100 per month from YouTube. Twitch is his main source of revenue where he makes money from donations, subscriptions and brand deals.

It is very tough to calculate Twitch earnings, but it is estimated that Sykkuno makes $105,000 per month from subscriptions alone. Donations and brand deals also make him a good sum of money.

