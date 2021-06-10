GTA 5 Summer update 2021: Everything we know so far about the latest version

Since the release of GTA 5 in 2013, Rockstar has been constantly updating the game with new content to keep the game fresh for its playerbase.

After the massive success of the Cayo Perico heist update in December 2020, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what Rockstar will add to the game next.

Well, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that Rockstar is planning something big for the release of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox series X, which will be released this fall.

The bad news is that the upcoming summer update will probably be lackluster as Rockstar will focus on the big fall season update of GTA 5.

Here is what we know about the GTA 5 summer update so far

Focus on cars

In the latest Rockstar newswire, the company stated that it is bringing back car culture in Los Santos in a big way. There will be new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers.

A new underground area for car meetups is also being added, along with new race and vehicle robbery jobs.

They also mentioned that players can take part in a series of multi-part robbery missions, where a precisely modified getaway vehicle will be the best weapon. This hints at new car customizations such as new types of weapons and armor attachments to cars.

GTA 3 20th anniversary content

In the latest newswire, Rockstar had this to say:

"In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players".

What they will be doing for the 20th anniversary is still unclear, but players are speculating that some well-known faces from GTA 3 might return.

Standalone version of GTA Online on next-gen consoles

On November 11th, along with GTA 5, a standalone version of GTA online will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar has said the new summer update will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop.

There's not enough information to know what they are planning here, but it seems like they are going for next-gen exclusive content, which might not sit well with the GTA community.

To keep players occupied until the update drops, Rockstar has added new land races, stunt jumps, and new maps for the survival game mode.

If you’re still in control, you’re not going fast enough. It’s one of the contradictions at the heart of competitive racing.



