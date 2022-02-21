GTA 5 trends on Twitter as fans express their excitement for the Expanded & Enhanced Edition 

Whenever GTA fans start up a storm of tweets, it is usually about Grand Theft Auto 6. This time, however, it's Grand Theft Auto 5 that is appearing on the Trending tab on Twitter.

There are several reasons that contribute to this, such as Rockstar's sudden announcement of GTA 6 as well as the anticipation of the Expanded & Enhanced GTA 5 that comes out next month.

Fans take to Twitter to display their enthusiasm for GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition

Dinglechalk @DinglechalkTM After almost 10 years since GTA V's release and GTA VI on the way, I finally decided to say screw it and finish the game After almost 10 years since GTA V's release and GTA VI on the way, I finally decided to say screw it and finish the game https://t.co/XItLfWQ5Kg

Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally released in 2013, and it has been almost a decade since then. Now that Rockstar is remastering the game for another generation of consoles, players are getting back to the original.

For example, the aforementioned Twitter user is completing the game for the first time. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 still requires a decent PC to run, there are many who have never played it before 2022. There will undoubtedly be those for whom the Expanded & Enhanced Edition is their first encounter with the game.

C’mon We’re 3 weeks away from #GTAV ’s THIRD generation release. Hopefully we get some more information this week on the upgrades and a comparison from the previous versions.C’mon @RockstarGames , show us! We’re 3 weeks away from #GTAV’s THIRD generation release. Hopefully we get some more information this week on the upgrades and a comparison from the previous versions. C’mon @RockstarGames, show us! https://t.co/8XqCJ32e2u

mika ツ | 8 days until eod!! @denebraham seriously can't believe how much gta v has had an impact on me. you three are incredible seriously can't believe how much gta v has had an impact on me. you three are incredible ❤️ https://t.co/cjH8wpnJuL

Grand Theft Auto 5 broke all records to become the most popular Rockstar Games title in history. Although the game led to diverse opinions within the fanbase, it was a massive commercial and critical success.

In fact, the Online mode still brings in players and is quite lucrative for Take-Two and Rockstar. This is the main reason for them bringing the game over to the next-generation consoles.

sal fan 2021 @SyakesanFan806 Do you play GTA V if so please add me there i need FRIENDS Do you play GTA V if so please add me there i need FRIENDS

GTA Online is a great way to spend time with friends, as the open-world map opens up a whole range of possibilities. There are several fun activities to enjoy together, but most players invite their friends to play Heists and other money-making game modes.

囧 @zakaldinho My wifi and data ran out so I sat on gta v story mode watching the movies while I ate My wifi and data ran out so I sat on gta v story mode watching the movies while I ate 💯

Players aren't just interested in the Online mode; some people enjoy playing the Story mode as well. If they get bored with the game, they are always free to install mods to give it a different flavor.

𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓 𝕹𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖊💙🪶 @ Hisui Region @ReaperNevermore Played GTA v modded lol. Got a fun little cop mod I like to make scenarios up with as well as a zombie mod which is crazy but fun Played GTA v modded lol. Got a fun little cop mod I like to make scenarios up with as well as a zombie mod which is crazy but fun

SoupEvolved @SoupEvolved Trying to do a heist on GTA V. Yesterday the game crashed just before I would've gotten paid so I didn't even get anything. Was about 80 percent done with the heist when the game froze. I'm going to uninstall soon Trying to do a heist on GTA V. Yesterday the game crashed just before I would've gotten paid so I didn't even get anything. Was about 80 percent done with the heist when the game froze. I'm going to uninstall soon

However, not all players have had a good experience with Grand Theft Auto 5 and its Online counterpart. As the game gets constantly updated to add new content, it also suffers from new and persistent bugs. Some of these can be extremely annoying, especially when playing Online.

Many Twitter users have been comparing Grand Theft Auto 5 with Cyberpunk 2077, especially in terms of graphics. This isn't a fair comparison since the latter game, released in 2020, takes advantage of modern technological improvements.

SWEGTA @SWEGTA Casual reminder that you could've had GTA 6 way sooner if GTA V Expanded & Enhanced never happened. Casual reminder that you could've had GTA 6 way sooner if GTA V Expanded & Enhanced never happened.

Some fans are also critical of Rockstar being solely focused on Online mode and Shark Cards. According to them, it is the sole reason why the Expanded & Enhanced Edition is coming out and also why GTA 6 was so delayed.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 is less than a month away. It will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the standalone Online mode will be available for free on the PS5 for the first three months.

