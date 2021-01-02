GTA 5 vehicle cheats for PC

It has been more than seven years since its initial release, but GTA 5 has managed to hold its ground and stay relevant. The game even made the top-watched live games list on YouTube for 2020.
GTA 5 is nothing short of a global phenomenon. It is the second-most selling video game in history and is commercially one of the most successful entertainment products of all time, netting over $6 billion in revenue.
Like its predecessors, the developers have incorporated numerous cheat codes that add an element of fun and quirkiness. They also make GTA 5 more comfortable and convenient. On PC, players can enter the code in the console by pressing the (~) key. Here are the cheat codes for vehicles in GTA 5.
All vehicle cheats GTA 5 PC
Spawn Armed chopper – BUZZOFF (1-999-289-9633)
Spawn Stunt plane – BARNSTORM (1-999-227-678-676)
Spawn Duster plane – FLYSPRAY (1-999-359-77729)
Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD (1-999-633-7623)
Spawn PCJ-600 – ROCKET (1-999-762-538)
Spawn Garbage truck – TRASHED (1-999-872-7433)
Spawn Comet – COMET (1-999-266-38)
Spawn Rapid GT – RAPIDGT (1-999-727-4348)
Spawn Limousine – VINEWOOD (1-999-846-39663)
Spawn Caddy – HOLEIN1 (1-999-4653-461)
Spawn BMX – BANDIT (1 999-226-348)
Apart from vehicle codes, players can also use the following to make their experience easier in GTA 5:
- Invincibility – PAINKILLER (1-999-724-6545537)
- Max health & armor – TURTLE (1-999-887-853)
- Recharge ability – POWERUP (1-999-769-3787)
- Skyfall – SKYFALL (1-999-759-3255)
- Drunk mode – LIQUOR (1-999-547867)
- Higher wanted level – FUGITIVE (1-999-384-48483)
- Lower wanted level – LAWYERUP (1-999-529-93787)
- Run faster – CATCHME (1-999-228-2463)
- Super jump – HOPTOIT (1-999-467-8648)
- Swim faster – GOTGILLS (1-999-46844557)
- Give parachute – SKYDIVE (1-999-759-3483)
- All weapons – TOOLUP (1-999-866-587)
- Explosive melee attacks – HOTHANDS (1-999-468-42637)
- Aiming in slow motion – DEADEYE (1-999-332-3393)
- Flaming ammo – INCENDIARY (1-999-4623-634279)
- Explosive rounds – (HIGHEX-1-999-444-439)
- Change weather – MAKEITRAIN (1-999-625-348-7246)
- Slow motion – SLOWMO (1-999-756-966)
- Change gravity – FLOATER (1-999-356-2837)
- Reduce friction – SNOWDAY (1-999-766-9329)
Players can also download the PDF file for all the GTA 5 PC Cheat Codes by clicking here.
