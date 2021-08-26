GTA 5 Vs GTA 4 map size: Which game has the bigger map?

Rockstar has always been praised for its open world design when it comes to the GTA series.

With each new entry in the franchise, Rockstar has made the open world experience bigger and denser, adding different types of landscape and biomes for players to explore.

This article will compare the map sizes of the last two entries in the franchise, GTA 5 and GTA 4, and determine which game has the bigger map.

So which GTA has the bigger map?

The actual measurements of the game maps are tricky to determine, but a member of GTAForums, named KeWiS, has done a phenomenal job in determining the size of the maps in the series.

The maps can be divided into three areas — water area, land area, and total area which is a sum of the previous two.

GTA 5's map (Image via GTAForums.com)

GTA 5 has the biggest map in the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise. The map has a land area of 48.15 square kilometers and a water area of 27.69 square kilometers, making the total area of the map 75.84 square kilometers.

This makes GTA 5 one of the biggest open world games in gaming with it only being beaten by games like Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The map is big, but it isn't empty. It has various environments like urban areas, remote trailer parks, a military base and dense forests to explore.

No area on the map feels wasted as Rockstar has littered the map with side missions, collectibles and random encounters for players to experience.

GTA 4's map (Image via GTAWiki.com)

GTA 5's map is the biggest in the franchise so it is obvious that GTA 4 has a smaller map, but exactly how small is it?

GTA 4's map has a land area of 8.06 square kilometers and a water area of 8.08 square kilometers, making the total area 16.14 square kilometers.

This makes GTA 4's map three times smaller than GTA 5's map. It is incredible to see how different the scales of both these games are considering there is only a five-year gap between them.

But GTA 4's small map isn't necessarily a bad thing. The small and cramped version of Liberty City fits in really well with the game's grounded story and gritty looks.

Also read: Full list of all GTA 5 gameplay cheats for PS4

Edited by R. Elahi