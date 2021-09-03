GTA 5 Vs GTA 4: Which game should get an Android port first?

Many older GTA titles like San Andreas and Vice City have gotten Android ports on mobile devices. The only GTA games that are yet to receive an Android port are the two latest entries in the franchise - GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Both these games are available on consoles and PC but haven't been ported to Android devices. This is because these games are way too big for current mobile hardware.

But as technology advances and mobile devices become more powerful, which of the two should be ported to Android devices first?

Which GTA game should be ported to Android first?

GTA 4 is the clear answer to this question. Released in 2008, GTA 4 is only available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It is not available on new generation consoles, so its release on Android devices will be met with much delight and glee. Both old and new players will be ecstatic to see Niko's journey on their mobile devices.

GTA 4's graphics aren't that heavy but will definitely need to be downgraded for the android port. Along with that, everything from the frame rate to the draw distance will need to be optimized for Android devices.

Some parts of the game will also need to be censored, like the strip club and dating websites, to comply with Google Play Store's guidelines.

GTA 5 would also be great on Android devices but since it is available on newer consoles and PCs, the game is already accessible to many.

It will also be very difficult to port a game like GTA 5, given the current state of mobile devices in terms of processing power. It might be possible in five to six years but nothing is set in stone.

However, it would be great to access GTA 5 and GTA Online on mobile devices. Rockstar can even add crossplay for GTA Online so that everybody can play with their friends on different platforms.

GTA 5 still has a massive playerbase and will retain it for a few more years so it doesn't make sense for Rockstar to waste time and resources on porting a game that is already doing well.

Also read: GTA 4 Complete Edition system requirements for PC: All you need to know

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul