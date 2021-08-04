GTA 5 vs. GTA 4: Who did it better?

The last two installments in the GTA series, GTA 4 and 5, have been widely considered two of the best ones overall. While GTA 5 features the best visuals in the series, GTA 4 presents a darker, more gritty take on the franchise.

With no new title on the horizon for decades, the reins of the franchise have been in the hands of GTA 5 for more than half a decade now. While it does a great job as the crowning jewel of the Grand Theft Auto series, it invariably begs for comparisons to older titles.

People mostly compare GTA 5 to San Andreas, probably because of the setting. However, a comparison between the last two games of the series is something players rarely see.

GTA 4 vs. GTA 5: Wannabe Gotham or a bright Los Santos?

There is no doubt about the fact that the storylines of both GTA 4 and GTA 5 have their merits. What makes them so strikingly different is the treatment of the plot.

On the one hand, is GTA 4, which takes players to the ruthless underbelly of Liberty City. The dark atmosphere that accompanies the story might make one feel like an NPC from the Arkham series.

GTA 4 progresses like a gritty crime thriller, with scenes heavy with intensity and drama. In this sense, GTA 4 was quite an ambitious experiment as it sort of deviated away from the carefree and at times hilarious gameplay that people often associate GTA with.

On the other hand is GTA 5, which sort of felt more familiar in its treatment of the game. Players are back in bright and sunny Los Santos, riding it out with Franklin, Michael, and the others. In a sense, it feels like playing San Andreas in high definition.

Choose your fighter: Dark crime thriller, or Gangsta wild ride?

Now, GTA 4 obviously makes a mark with its intense storyline and the treatment of the story. In comparison, GTA 5 might have its moments, but it does not have much to say in terms of the storyline.

However, the tables turn when the execution of the stories is considered. GTA 5 arguably does a better job of entertaining the players with its story - something GTA 4 fails to do.

GTA 5 jumps right into the story from the very beginning and takes the players on a wild ride, brilliantly intertwining three lives. On the other hand, the previous title takes time to get into the actual story.

It would probably be safe to say that while GTA 5 wins in terms of overall impact, GTA 4 comes up trumps in terms of the quality of the plot.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod