GTA 5 vs GTA Vice City: Which game has the more engaging storyline?

The GTA series is renowned for putting a strong emphasis on the storyline. Fans frequently compare the plots of GTA 5 and GTA Vice City, even though they are completely different.

Both these games are among the most popular in the GTA series. Although released in 2002, many fans are still revisiting GTA Vice City in 2021. GTA 5 is being kept alive through its multiplayer variant, but many players are still replaying the story mode.

The popularity of both of these games is due to a variety of factors. However, the purpose of this article is to compare and contrast their storylines.

Which game has a more compelling plot: GTA 5 or GTA Vice City?

The storyline in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is one of the earliest settings in the 3D and HD Universes. The city of Vice City represents Miami in 1980s. As such, the Vice City underworld revolves around the coke trade and the cartels who control them.

The protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, is a no-nonsense Mafia henchman who was only recently released from prison. The story follows the popular movie Scarface and the TV series Miami Vice. Both of these were made in the 80s and featured a similar setting. The similarities are unmistakable, with several references and a similar plot structure.

GTA fans fell in love with the fast-paced action of the game. The setting itself was a stark contrast from the dull and cold atmosphere of Liberty City in GTA 3. The missions had a lot of variety and were quite consistent with the story.

The storyline in GTA 5

The story in GTA 5 was almost entirely original. For the first time in the series, the game offered multiple playable protagonists. There were three characters, each being quite distinct from one another but connected by a common link.

Based on modern-day Los Angeles and its surroundings, the city of Los Santos was a reimagining of the one found in GTA San Andreas. The location always influences the story, and it was no different for GTA 5.

The world portrayed in the game is much more bleak and dystopian compared to that of Vice City. However, GTA 5 is not as dark as its immediate predecessor, and the tone has been lightened up by the personal stories of its protagonists.

Conclusion

GTA 5 tries to be a lot of things at the same time. It wanted to portray a deeper story that goes beyond the clichéd satire found in its predecessors. The central theme is modernism and its ruthlessly individualist outlook on life.

The protagonists are all presented with their individual dilemmas, and there are only two options left to them. If they betray their friends, they are giving in to the world around them, becoming just like the characters they hate.

However, if they work together, they will undertake a great act of defiance. The latter option is named "Deathwish" just to emphasize its implications. As novel as this sounds, the story was somewhat marred by the many unnecessary directions it took.

GTA Vice City, on the other hand, was rather straightforward. It advances just like a movie and does not experiment with any deeper themes. To the casual observer, Tommy and Lance are two identical personalities, both daring and ambitious. A closer look at them reveals that Lance is a twisted take on these qualities, as his overvaulting ambition leads to his doom.

GTA Vice City wins out in terms of entertainment value, as it is more appealing to a wider audience.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

