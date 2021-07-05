GTA 6 leaks that are less likely to be true

The last GTA game was released over 7 years ago, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment in the popular franchise.

There have been plenty of alleged leaks regarding GTA 6, and not all of them are reliable. Even the most reliable rumors cannot be confirmed until Rockstar makes an announcement. However, most people agree that some rumors are definitely false.

This article will list some of those reports that are very unlikely to be true. Fans should note that this is all still speculation and there is no concrete proof of any of it.

GTA 6 rumors that are very unlikely to be real

4chan map leak

There were a few GTA 6 map leaks on 4chan that made quite the news when they were released. The maps seem to be based on Miami and the surrounding region of Florida, with another distinct island possibly based on Rio de Janeiro.

This certainly fits with the reported Vice City setting for GTA 6, but it could have been an elaborate fake.

It is extremely difficult to verify anything posted on 4chan, as there may well be a 50% chance of anything. Fans should still take this with a grain of salt, as many have dismissed this entirely, each citing various reasons.

The images are still available on Imgur, which were posted by an anonymous user:

Project Americas (JackOLantern1982 on Reddit)

A post on Reddit (which has since been deleted) by a user named JackOLantern1982 (also deleted) included a highly detailed list of what GTA 6 was all about.

It turned out to be too good to be true, however, as it is quite unbelievable that a single person could know that much about the game.

A good rule of thumb is that if a video game leak is a giant list of incredible-sounding bullet points, it's fake https://t.co/lWHFRv9xZk pic.twitter.com/o9SZWcQPuJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 2, 2019

He apparently came back with a different account (JackOLantern82) and posted even further details:

However, as Jason Schreier pointed out, this intricately detailed leak seems more like a wish list than an actual GTA 6 leak. Reddit user CoryLVV found out that the second account (JackOLanter82) might have been a different person, as the former made a lot of grammatical mistakes that the latter didn't.

It is highly probable that JackOLantern1982 was inspired by the original Project Americas leak by Inside Gaming and decided to make a "leak" based on it. The other user claiming to be him must have been an opportunist who decided to troll the GTA6 subreddit with a purported sequel to the original leak.

4chan leaks

Just like the Reddit leaks by JackOLantern1982, the 4chan leaks are equally elaborate claims about GTA 6, which are, yet again, highly suspicious. There have been three such leaks, one of which is a bit distinct from the others.

The first one even had a supposed sequel, and was written in a similar bullet-point manner, almost summarizing the entire game:

Here's the other 4chan leak that was also taken down:

Fans will have to wait for Rockstar to confirm any rumors regarding GTA 6. As such, any information that comes from an unofficial source is subject to debate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer