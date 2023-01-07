GTA 6: List of popular characters that could make a cameo appearance

Last year, fans were really hoping to see an official glimpse of GTA 6. However, even after the infamous leak, Rockstar Games did not release anything of value regarding the upcoming title, except for the confirmation that they are working on it. This left many fans heartbroken and yearning to at least learn about the characters that are going to be of the game.

Thus, this has naturally resulted in deep speculation and theorization in the community, and many players are adamantly hoping that they get to see established characters from the GTA series make a cameo in GTA 6.

Thus, this article will shed some more light on this topic and present a list of popular characters that may make an appearance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 popular characters that have a high possibility of making a cameo in GTA 6

1) Niko Bellic

When it comes to Niko being in the next game, the probability is pretty high. This is mainly because of the presence of prominent GTA 4 characters like Karen Daniels who is present not only in Grand Theft Auto 5 but also in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Thus, it is still safe to assume if Rockstar Games really wants to give tribute to this legendary installment in the series, giving Niko a cameo would be a great way to do so.

Furthermore, GTA 4 has not been mentioned by Rockstar Games anywhere since its release, even though the title got a huge cult following among fans. So, the best thing Rockstar Games can do is just add Niko to the next entry.

2) Franklin

It is safe to say that Franklin has made a huge impact in the Grand Theft Auto community in the last few years. Not only was he seen as one of the best protagonists that Rockstar Games has created but also one of the most entertaining ones who is still very relevant to this day.

He has his own specific DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online and for many players he is still the main protagonist out the three in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Furthermore, because of how recognizable Franklin is with the community, it will make sense for the developer to give him a cameo in Grand Theft Auto 6 as players root for him a lot.

3) CJ

CJ is probably one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto protagonists. His influence and character design have not only transcended the gaming community, but also the mainstream culture. People who don't even know about GTA San Andreas know CJ's popular quote.

This clearly showcases how well-written the character is and just how famous he has become because of the amazing memes that are usually made by the community.

So, this is the perfect time for Rockstar Games to pay tribute to this beloved character by giving him a cameo in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

4) Lamar

Lamar Davis has grown to become one of the funniest and most admirable characters Rockstar Games has introduced. If they do decide to bring Franklin to the next entry in the franchise, it will be really hard not to include Lamar with him.

And surprisingly for some players, Lamar's presence will be enough as he does have qualities that have made him a way better character than Franklin.

This could be because of his highly quotable dialogues, his laid-back vibe, or even his infectious personality. All of these aspects have made Lamar an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto community, so excluding him from the game would be a bad decision.

5) Tommy

During the infamous Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, it was discovered that Rockstar Games will take players to Vice City with this new installment.

Thus, it is very safe to predict that if they are going to make the island the main area where players act out their criminal activities, it would be a disservice not to include the king of Vice City himself, Tommy Vercetti.

Tommy was the protagonist of the previous title that introduced players to this city. So, his cameo should be something that Rockstar Games must consider. Moreover, many players are still wondering about what happened to Tommy after the events of the earlier game, so his cameo will tie all the loose ends.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes