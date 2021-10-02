GTA 6 map leaks: Size, features, expansion, and more leaks that have come up so far

There have been a couple of two major map leaks for GTA 6, as well as several details about the game's map. When it comes to leaks, nothing is as intriguing as a leaked map.

RDR2's map was leaked ahead of release, but many people ended up disbelieving it. However, the map leaks for GTA 6 have been pretty unconvincing so far. They either look terribly made or have some telltale warning signs of a hoax.

GTA 6 leaks: Vice City seems to be the focal point

The two major map leaks

Almost every leaker and GTA fan unanimously agree that the next game will take place in Vice City. As a result, most leaked maps showcase a recreation of the much-loved location from the 3D Universe.

Here's the first one that surfaced in 2018:

All three leaked images put together (Image via @KillazSpain, Twitter)

Video footage of a GTA 6 map leaked in 2021, which was highly blurry and unrecognizable. A Redditor made the following image from that suspicious clip:

The recreated 2021 map (Image via ColonelPuffin, Reddit)

Both leaks are unreliable due to several reasons. The first one looks too blurry and is of poor quality. A lot of the "detailed" portions of the map seem to be taken directly from satellite images of Miami.

On the other hand, the second map is from video footage with all the signs of a fake leak. The camera is shaky, the screen can barely be seen, and the fonts and map style look too unoriginal.

Even the recreated map shows how it lacks detail, and the roads are reminiscent of 3D Universe maps.

Size and features

According to reputable video games informant Tom Henderson, the next title is to incorporate a smaller map but with more features. To begin with, the map in GTA 6 will supposedly be dynamic. That is, it will constantly change with regular updates or even chapters in the story.

The frequent changes could also bring along map expansions, like the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. While the mainstream audience has compared this feature with Fortnite, GTA fans have instead pointed to RDR2.

The next game could likely incorporate these elements to introduce dramatic new changes in the series. Fans can only wait and watch for now.

