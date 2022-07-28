Rockstar Games to 'clean' up its work culture with GTA 6, game might be more politically correct

A recent report covered more details about GTA 6, which also discussed the game's codename, its protagonists, and other topics. According to a report by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a fictionalized version of Miami and will have a female main character for the first time.

But the most surprising part of the report was the change in culture within Rockstar Games. The Bloomberg report suggests that the company has decided to transform how they work both practically and philosophically while adopting a more progressive and responsible attitude towards their work.

This article sheds more light on what was revealed in the report about the changes in Rockstar Games' work culture.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Rockstar Games may have become more politically correct during GTA 6's development

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar's overhaul started in 2018, when staff called out its culture of crunch, bullying, and frat-house antics. The company has ousted managers accused of abuse and promised to cut down on overtime. One employee calls it “a boys’ club transformed into a real company.” Rockstar's overhaul started in 2018, when staff called out its culture of crunch, bullying, and frat-house antics. The company has ousted managers accused of abuse and promised to cut down on overtime. One employee calls it “a boys’ club transformed into a real company.”

One of the most interesting highlights of the report is the information about GTA 6's development. While the pandemic is mostly to blame for how slowly the game has advanced, another important factor is the evolution of Rockstar Games' corporate culture, with the company deciding to let go of "bullying" and "frat-house antics."

The company has made an attempt to improve working conditions. The report expressed wonder about "what a Grand Theft Auto game looks like in today's atmosphere" in light of all this change.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from the most recent re-release of GTAV and quietly canceled an online mode called Cops 'n' Crooks after the George Floyd protests. Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female Latina protagonist — the first playable woman in modern Rockstar history Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from the most recent re-release of GTAV and quietly canceled an online mode called Cops 'n' Crooks after the George Floyd protests. Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female Latina protagonist — the first playable woman in modern Rockstar history

The report adds that writers and designers are trying to steer clear of humor that makes light of minorities and marginalized groups. Rockstar is also reportedly trying to avoid yet another trap that earlier games have fallen into.

This seems to be consistent with other updates Rockstar has made to its library, such as the removal of transphobic jokes from GTA 5's next-generation re-release.

Many in the community see these changes as a good improvement, so it would appear that Rockstar has nothing to lose by attempting to be more sensitive about how its material can offend others.

Is Rockstar Games being politically correct a good thing?

It is encouraging to learn that conditions at Rockstar Games have improved. With the removal of abusive bosses, contractors becoming full-time employees, and other factors, the studio has experienced a significant improvement in working circumstances. This is bound to affect how GTA 6 eventually looks in a positive way.

Despite the fact that Rockstar is supposedly experiencing its highest morale ever, certain compromises have been made. The pandemic and Rockstar's new no-crunch policy have caused GTA 6's production to take far longer than anticipated.

In the end, players will hopefully play a new kind of Grand Theft Auto game with a totally different tone and philosophy, which, again, can be a good thing.

According to the report, the developers don't believe the game will be released in 2024. They have also claimed that no set release date is less than two years away. Given how several early game releases turned out to be subpar, this "release it when it's ready" viewpoint is always a good decision.

While most of Schreier's sources are reliable, players should still treat all of this information with caution as Rockstar Games hasn't made any official announcements or verified any rumors. The majority of this might, nevertheless, come to pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far