GTA 6 official box art allegedly revealed on Twitch, fans have doubts

Twitch appears to have created a new category for GTA 6, and it already comes with its own box art. However, it seems to be one of the many commonly used fan arts for the upcoming game, upon closer inspection.

This article delves deeper into this supposed reveal and determines whether it is authentic.

GTA 6 cover art revealed by Twitch seems to be a fan-made one

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI Twitch confirms the box artwork for GTA VI https://t.co/jMx0h2neEf

DarkViperAU recently tweeted out that the cover art for GTA 6 has been revealed on Twitch. It can be seen in a new category called "Grand Theft Auto VI". However, he likely made this tweet in jest as the cover art doesn't seem very convincing.

As another fan pointed out, the cover art features a stock image of palm trees edited with a pinkish filter. In addition, the cover art for video games on Twitch are taken from IGDB (Internet Game Database). Although Twitch owns IGDB, it's still a public domain that anybody can modify, making it unreliable.

Cameron @ArthurLexur



Fake, I’m afraid 🏻 @DarkViperAU Well, there’s a few issues with this. The palm tree background is a stock image. Also, Twitch pulls game covers from IGDB (Which is an open platform anybody can edit)Fake, I’m afraid @DarkViperAU Well, there’s a few issues with this. The palm tree background is a stock image. Also, Twitch pulls game covers from IGDB (Which is an open platform anybody can edit) Fake, I’m afraid 👍🏻 https://t.co/JOHPiCWMYK

This cover art is quite common, and it has been circulating on the internet for quite some time now. Fans didn't lose out on the humor of the situation. They pointed out that one of the earliest alleged leaks were a blatant fake.

Sernando made plenty of videos about how he received an early copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 and was trolled badly for making them. Since then, numerous fake leaks about the upcoming game have surfaced, ranging from gameplay and map leaks to details about the story and setting.

However, Twitch has added Grand Theft Auto VI as a category, pointing out how high the hype is for the game. Rockstar confirmed the game's existence in February of this year, but no new information has been released.

Meanwhile, the re-released GTA 5 for next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) has been selling quite well. It remains to be seen when Rockstar will shift their focus to Grand Theft Auto 6 again and when they'll reveal more information.

