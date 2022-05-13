GTA 6 release rumors continue to circulate online

Recently, there have been some GTA 6 rumors coming from two new and unverified sources. Both these people are musical artists and YouTubers, and they are allegedly involved in the development of the much-awaited Rockstar Games title.

GTA 6 is probably the most eagerly anticipated game presently in development, despite almost nothing about it being public knowledge. Hence, rumors and hoaxes about the game start spreading like wildfire all too often. This time, the aforementioned individuals, KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56 are at the center of it.

Alleged GTA 6 insiders hint at game coming very soon

Most of the attention that Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting right now is because of KRYPTO9095 and El Nitro 56. These two musicians aren't really well-known in the fan community, nor are they considered reliable sources for the game. However, some people have started making interesting claims concerning them.

These people believe that they might be involved in the development of the next Grand Theft Auto title, probably in the music department; there aren't any verified sources to prove this at the moment. This belief arose after KRYPTO9095 made a short tweet teasing the arrival of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

How the tweet exploded

After making the post on Twitter, KRYPTO9095 followed it up with a mock-up GTA 6 banner on his YouTube channel. This led many fans to automatically assumed he was acting or composing music for the game. This suspicion was exacerbated by the finding that the official Rockstar Twitter account follows KRYPTO9095 on Twitter.

El Nitro 56, the other musician/YouTuber in question, replied to KRYPTO's tweet with a series of claims. First, he stated that KRYPTO9095 was a co-worker, implying that both of them probably worked together on GTA 6. He also replied to another leaker, saying that they "are close to the truth."

El NitrO 56 @ElNitro56 Super feliz With all the gifts that came to me #GTA6 ..... just around the corne trailer 2022 Super feliz With all the gifts that came to me #GTA6..... just around the corne trailer 2022 ♥️🌴☀️ https://t.co/i3GtBR20mc

El Nitro 56, whose real name is Alex Gonzalez, has also been linked to GTA 6 leaks before. Previously, some leakers discovered that he was listed as an actor for Grand Theft Auto 6 on the IMDB page. The above tweet is his latest tweet related to the game.

Here, he is showing off a stylized Rockstar logo as part of many gifts for being involved with the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. El Nitro 56 has also hinted that the next game will feature two distinct time periods and will be set in one location.

How reliable are they?

El Nitro 56 and KRYPTO9095, as previously stated, are not dependable sources of information regarding GTA 6 leaks. As part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), anybody working on a game cannot discuss anything about it until it is officially revealed. The fact that they're openly speaking up about the game seems a bit sketchy.

Rockstar is known for keeping quiet about its significant upcoming titles before their official announcements. Insiders are unlikely to be so upfront in sharing facts or claiming to be a part of it. While it's plausible that El Nitro 56 and KRYPTO9095 may have a role to play in the game, fans should treat these rumors with caution.

