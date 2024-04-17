"GTA 6 will be the last Grand Theft Auto": Fans react to Take-Two Interactive planning to scrap some projects

Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns GTA developers Rockstar Games, is allegedly planning to cancel several of their projects as well as fire 5% of their workforce, according to a report by Bloomberg. Now, this has several GTA fans worried, who think that this might affect the Grand Theft Auto series as well.

Expand Tweet

One fan speculates that this news means there will be no new Grand Theft Auto game after GTA 6:

"GTA 6 will be the last Grand Theft Auto."

Expand Tweet

Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2) pointed out an earlier report from Take-Two where CEO Strauss Zelnick claimed to have no plans for layoffs. He said:

"This didn't age well."

Expand Tweet

One comment, which seems to have got some amount of support, says:

"T2 is running Rockstar into the ground, sad."

Expand Tweet

Many of the comments showed concern about Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar's upcoming game which is expected to be their biggest title yet, getting delayed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another user mentioned how much money Take-Two has been making from GTA Online alone, saying:

"Cut cost ? All that money they made from gta online lmao"

Expand Tweet

GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive allegedly plans to fire workers to save costs

Take-Two Interactive currently employs 11,580 workers full-time, and 5% of them are scheduled to be let go, according to the Bloomberg report released on April 17, 2024. The report also mentions how the company is planning to scrap some projects, but this doesn't necessarily imply GTA 6. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 6 is highly unlikely to be canceled at a point where it's nearing completion.

It should be noted that Take-Two Interactive doesn't just comprise Rockstar. The video game holding company owns 2K, Private Division, Ghost Story Games, and even Zynga, a developer known primarily for mobile games, among many others. While Take-Two Interactive hasn't revealed which projects they're going to drop, a franchise as big and profitable as GTA is unlikely to be affected by it.

Meanwhile, Rockstar has recently teased a big GTA Online update for summer 2024, which has fans of the multiplayer game excited. When it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar has been in the news lately after calling all their employees to return to the office, which is allegedly being done to speed up the development of the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release in 2025 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although the exact date hasn't been revealed. Some fans have been worried about a delay which could set the date back to the end of the year or even the next year.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will come out in early 2025? Yes, absolutely No, it might get delayed 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback