GTA 6 likely to launch before Max Payne remake

GTA developers Rockstar Games were recently approached by Remedy Entertainment. The latter is the maker of Max Payne 1 and 2 and other games like Quantum Break and Control. Remedy wants to give fans a remake of the OG Max Payne games.

Fans have had this on their wishlists for quite some time now. Gamers who have played the original Max Payne titles know they deserve a remake. However, this announcement has GTA 6 fans a little worried, though they needn't be.

GTA 6 still Rockstar's No 1 priority

Read the full press release here: We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX

April 7 marked when Remedy announced the remake of the legendary games Max Payne 1 and 2. Max Payne 3 was developed by Rockstar, and OG gamers can tell the difference.

It was not a bad title, but it differed from the styles 1 and 2 had followed. Remedy and Rockstar have agreed to remake the game on the Northlight Engine with the budget of a AAA title. Rockstar will front the costs for now.

Sam Houser from Rockstar was particularly excited about this project as he said:

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games. We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can't wait to play these new versions."

All these new developments have forced GTA 6 fans into a corner. They think this means bad news for the upcoming and much-awaited game. For those unaware, Rockstar had announced that Grand Theft Auto 6's development was 'well underway' on February 4.

Remedy Entertainment, in their press release, said:

"The project is currently in the concept development stage."

This is the biggest plus GTA 6 fans can take away from this. The remake of the Max Payne game involves an all-new engine and a AAA game budget, implying a lot of work will go into that project. The game is in its concept stage, whereas Grand Theft Auto 6 sits pretty in its later development stages.

Something will have to go massively wrong for Rockstar to lead to the release of the Max Payne remake before Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans and insiders have all estimated the sixth edition to come out by 2025, latest.

Edited by Ravi Iyer