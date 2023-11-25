GTA: Liberty City Stories available on mobile for free?

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (GTA: Liberty City Stories) is an action-adventure title by Rockstar Games from 2005 that recently hit mobile devices on October 19, 2023. Unsurprisingly, it has caused a stir in the mobile gaming community. However, like GTA San Andreas, another popular entry in the franchise, this title wasn’t free to play.

However, the scene might start changing in a few days. An X post recently surfaced claiming GTA: Liberty City Stories is now available on Android for free. Read on as this article discovers the truth in the claim and more.

Is GTA: Liberty City Stories available for free on Play Store?

A gamer account on X (@SSRGaming18) claimed on his post that both GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars are now available for free on Android devices. They claim that players had to buy these games to play them earlier.

However, upon checking, it was revealed that Rockstar Games is currently offering the game's mobile version for free to GTA+ members as a membership benefit. Paid subscribers of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can enjoy the title for free. The developer offers a 30-minute free playable demo for the rest, after which they must pay for the full version.

The digital stores are not showing the price of the title due to this offer, which led to the misunderstanding. The paid mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is also available on digital storefronts.

How to download GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars?

The process of installing these Grand Theft Auto titles is very straightforward.

Step 1: Launch the digital storefronts on your mobile devices.

Search for Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories or GTA: Chinatown Wars in the search box (Or click on the links below to land on the specific pages)

Click on the Install button.

Alternatively, you can click on these links to land on the digital storefronts directly:

While the Grand Theft Auto franchise initially used to cater to the PC gaming community, they celebrated their first mobile release with GTA III on November 15, 2011. Since then, they have released mobile versions of popular titles; the most recent additions to the list were GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

GTA: Liberty City Stories takes place on the East Coast of Grand Theft Auto at Liberty City in 1998. The prequel to Grand Theft Auto III successfully describes all the events of its successor. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is set in modern-day Liberty City. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related news and updates.