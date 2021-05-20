Flying a helicopter in GTA Online may not feel like a walk in the park, especially for newbie players, but there's just something about zipping through the sky, soaring above the sprawling city and its gothic secrets, that players just cannot get enough of.

Unlike most compact vehicles, helicopters don't have the luxury to just fit in anywhere, given their large build and delicate nature. Ram the helicopter too roughly and it might just lose its rotors, rendering it completely useless. This is why, in GTA Online, players usually need to spawn their helicopter before they can take it for a spin.

In order to fly a helicopter in GTA Online, players will need to know their spawn location as well as the required levels. Without knowing the major spawn locations, players will just be wandering around the city, trying to find a hukling shadow against the sky. Not only will this waste a lot of time, but it might also affect the player's progress, especially if they're in the middle of a time-sensitive mission.

The list below shows all helicopter spawn locations in GTA Online and the respective levels.

Where to find helicopters in GTA Online: All spawn locations:

It is important to remember that spawn locations change as players level up in the game, which why it's so important to remember exactly where on the GTA Online map the featured helicopters will spawn.

The list below gives the spawn locations of all the helicopters in GTA Online as well as the required levels.

Vinewood Police Station Roof:

Level 11: Police/Medic Maverick

Level 42: Buzzard Attack Helicopter

Grapeseed Runway:

Level 22 – 32: Cargobob

Level 32+: Frogger

Fort Zancudo Military Base

Level 42+ : Buzzard

Los Santos Airport / Los Santos Hospital/N.O.O.S.E. Headquarters/Sandy Shores Helipad /La Puerta Helipads/Paleto Bay Sheriff Office

Level 11 – 22: Maverick

Level 22 – 32: Cargobob

Level 32 – 37: Frogger

Level 37 – 43: Annihilator

Level 42: Buzzard Attack Helicopter