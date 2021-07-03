GTA Online celebrates the 4th of July with 3x payouts, bonus cash, and half-off 'Patriotic Goodies'

As is customary with every 4th of July every year, Rockstar Games is celebrating Independence Week with grandeur in GTA Online. Complete with vehicle discounts, triple money events and more, 2021's Independence Day celebrations will be something GTA Online players don't want to miss. Here's a comprehensive list of everything available this week for GTA Online.

Also read: 5 most infamous locations from the GTA series

All bonuses for GTA Online's July 4th week

Source: u/PapaXan

3x GTA$ & RP on:

Stockpile Adversary Mode

Mobile Operations Center Missions

2x GTA$ & RP on:

Treasure Chests & Hidden Caches

Log in to unlock the BCTR Tee for free

Business Battles Event Cargo Awards:

Pisswasser Beer Hat

Benedict Beer Hat

Patriot Beer Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

Statue Of Happiness T-Shirt

Discounts:

50% Off Independence Day Content:

Liberator ($371,007)

Sovereign ($60,000)

Weapons (Mk II liveries)

Clothing

Face Paints

Hairstyle

Patriot Tire Smoke

Horns

Mobile Operations Center Liveries

50% Off:

Bunkers (+Upgrades & Renovations)

40% Off -

MOC (+Renovations)

Phantom Custom ($735,000)

Hauler Custom ($840,000)

Annihilator ($1,095,000)

Besra ($690,000)

Buzzard ($1,050,000)

Titan ($1,200,000)

Roosevelt Valor ($589,200)

Drift Tampa ($597,000)

30% Off:

Fire Truck ($2,306,500 - $1,729,875)

Flash GT ($1,172,500)

Veto Classic ($626,500)

Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)

25% Off:

Kosatka (+Upgrades & Renovations)

Prime Gaming Benefits:

GTA $100k

80% Off Sugoi ($244,800 - $183,600)

70% Off Valkyrie ($1,137,150 - $855,000)

In addition to the discounts above, all players can pick up the USA parachute bag from any Ammu-nation for free till July 7th. To play up the spirit of Independence day, the Declasse Hotring Sabre is also the podium vehicle for the week and is available in the 19 Patriot Beer Livery if players get lucky enough.

The remaining bonuses are something players don't want to miss out on, like buying bunkers and other properties, as these kind of ludicrous discounts won't come around for a long while. This update serves as the perfect segue leading up to the highly anticipated GTA Online summer 2021 update.

Also read: 5 disappointing/missing elements from GTA 5 that need to be fixed for GTA 6

Edited by Gautham Balaji