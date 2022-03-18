GTA Online free offer can only be redeemed on a PS5 console

GTA 5 was recently rereleased with a brand new look, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next-generation consoles. PS5 owners can currently take advantage of an offer that makes the standalone Online mode completely free on the console.

However, there is a small catch as the offer is only available to PS5 owners. Those looking to purchase the console soon and plan on acquiring the game beforehand will be unable to do so.

GTA Online free on PS5, but redeeming the offer requires ownership of the console

Rockstar is currently offering a 50% discount on the 'Expanded and Enhanced' GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The offer started after pre-ordering began on March 8 and will be valid until June 14. Along with this, PS5 players are getting another exclusive offer that makes the Online mode completely free of cost.

Whether it's the base game (Story Mode + Online) or the standalone Online mode, this offer applies to both. It makes the base game much cheaper on the PS5 at $10.99 as compared to $19.99 on the Xbox consoles. While Xbox players can purchase the games directly from their relevant digital store without needing a console, PS5 players are unable to do so.

To be able to buy the next-gen games for the PlayStation 5, a player needs to own the console itself. The relevant webpages for purchasing the games can only be accessed through the console-integrated store. As a result, many potential buyers have obviously not been able to get the games immediately.

How to buy GTA 5 and Online on PS5

Ultimuerto 💀 @ultimuerto



1st, Pro tip for those looking to upgrade #GTA5 on PlayStation:1st, #GTAOnline is free for PS5 users. But story mode is $10, even if u already own a physical copy. So... Take your physical copy to GS & trade it in for $15 (current pro value) & use that credit to buy a PS Store card. Pro tip for those looking to upgrade #GTA5 on PlayStation:1st, #GTAOnline is free for PS5 users. But story mode is $10, even if u already own a physical copy. So... Take your physical copy to GS & trade it in for $15 (current pro value) & use that credit to buy a PS Store card.

Players who already own the PS5 can follow these given steps to redeem the free offer or buy the base game:

The first step is to simply go to the home screen and search for "Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4)".

Then, from the [...] menu, pick Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5) from the drop-down list. This is the upgraded variant that cannot be found directly. Players can now purchase it from here.

The standalone Online game, found separately as "Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5)", is also available in the drop-down menu. This is absolutely free of charge and may be obtained without spending any money.

As mentioned before, the games are currently available at a 50% discounted rate:

GTA 5 (Story Mode + Online) - $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99

GTA Online (Standalone) - Free

